Will there be humans in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Explained

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is slated to open in theaters in 2024, and it's a sequel to the 2017 film War for the Planet of the Apes. The fourth installment of the reboot series is set several generations after the events of the Caesar trilogy and features a new cast.

Going by the teaser, it revolves around the protagonist Noa’s attempts at protecting his clan from a tyrannical king. The science fiction action drama has an ensemble cast headlined by Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and Travis Jeffery.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball, best known for his work on the Maze Runner franchise, and will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Are there humans in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

The previous installments of the reboot franchise featured human characters, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to continue the trend. The film features Mae, played by Freya Allan, as a feral human who joins the ape protagonist on his journey.

One theory suggests that she is Caesar’s adoptive daughter Nova, who managed to survive the original Simian Flu pandemic and retained her mental capabilities.

However, this might not be the case, as the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is apparently set a few thousand years after the events of the previous film. Either way, this character is expected to act as a bridge between humans and apes, given her equation with Noa.

Does humanity go extinct in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set in a post-apocalyptic world where apes have become the dominant species and humanity is on the brink of extinction.

Kingdom of the Planet of Apes will hit screens next year. (Image: 20th Century Studios)

The few humans who survive live in tunnels and fear their masters. However, they find an unlikely ally, Noa, who believes in Caesar’s teachings.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

It further states:

"As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

This suggests that humanity’s fate in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be determined by the violent confrontation between two rival ape clans.

Who will be the leader in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Caesar was the clan’s leader in the previous film of the reboot series. However, he died in War for the Planet of the Apes, setting the stage for his son Cornelius to eventually step into his shoes. Fans expect the film to revolve around his attempts at keeping his father’s legacy alive.

A still from Kingdom of the Planet of Apes. (Image: 20th Century Studios)

However, the makers apparently have other plans, as the film is set several centuries after the events of the previous film and features a different protagonist.

Given the fact that this film is expected to mark the beginning of a new trilogy, Noa may eventually become the kingdom’s new ruler.

Kingdom of Planet of the Apes is slated to hit screens on May 24, 2024.