Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The fourth movie in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is set to be released on May 24, 2024. This will be the first film in the franchise to be released under Disney's ownership after they acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, as per The Direct.

Get ready for an incredible movie experience with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This film features a talented cast that brings their special skills to this captivating story about apes.

Embark on a journey with this remarkable ensemble as they delve into the past, navigate conflicts, and unearth freedom in a world ruled by intelligent apes and untamed humans.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Where to watch?

The movie follows the story of intelligent apes taking over Earth, taking place a few years after the events of the War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

In addition to watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in theaters, fans can also stream it on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. It is also available for rent or purchase on iTunes and Google Play.

What is the plot of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

The movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place in a future where intelligent apes rule after the death of Caesar. It follows the conflicts between different ape groups and the few remaining wild humans.

Its official synopsis reads:

"Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

The story of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes revolves around a young ape who goes on a life-changing journey that forces them to question their beliefs about the past. Meanwhile, a powerful ape leader takes control and enslaves others in their pursuit of human technology.

At the same time, another ape, who sees his fellow apes being enslaved, embarks on a journey to find freedom. This story is connected to the fate of a young human woman who is important in the quest for freedom, creating an engaging narrative that explores loyalty, challenges, and the unknown aspects of living together.

Exploring the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The movie features a talented cast that brings the ape-focused story to life. Freya Allan plays the important character of Mae, adding her unique contribution to the narrative. Kevin Durand, known for his impressive roles in The Strain and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, portrays the powerful character of Proximus Caesar, bringing strength and authority to the film.

The cast includes Dichen Lachman, William H. Macy, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Eka Darville, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi.

Owen Teague, known for his roles in The Stand and IT, takes on the main role of Cornelius, bringing a new perspective to the story. Freya Allan, famous for her appearances in The Witcher and The Third Day, gives a captivating performance as Mae.

This signals a fresh start for the franchise and has the potential to provide an impressive continuation of the saga.