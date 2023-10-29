Will I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 be on Netflix?

The good news for fans of Netflix’s I Woke Up a Vampire is that they won't have to wait in the shadows for long. I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 is officially in the works. The fact that this exciting development occurred before the premiere of the first season shows how confident the show's designers are in the program's ability to fascinate viewers of all ages.

After its phenomenal 2023 premiere, the series has gained popularity and fans are begging for more paranormal exploits. Now, the big question on everyone's mind is, when will I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 quench our thirst for more paranormal tales? Let's dive in.

The Eagerly Anticipated I Woke Up a Vampire season 2

One intriguing aspect of the I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 announcement is that it's not a conventional renewal from Netflix. The series editor, Rob Chandler, shared on his bio:

“A super cool project I cut just dropped on NETFLIX worldwide “I WOKE UP A VAMPIRE” a big exciting scripted teen show, 2 Seasons back to back. 13 Year old Carmie is a happy go lucky teen that feels she’s an outcast but soon finds she isn’t the only one after all in a world of Mythical hybrids. This incorporated all sorts of superhero type VFX with green / blue screens and the like. Showrunner is Tommy Lynch and is a production by Wildbrian”

A set of eight episodes has already premiered in Canada on Family Channel, and these will be categorized as I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 when they land on Netflix, paving the way for even more supernatural adventures.

While I Woke Up a Vampire may seem like your typical kid's show on the surface, it delves into a world of mystery and supernatural elements. The show presents a unique take on the supernatural genre, offering a blend of adolescence and paranormal intrigue. Though the dialogue may seem a tad fast-paced for adult ears, it's precisely what keeps younger viewers glued to the screen.

From Fanger to Vampling

Before we dig into the prospects of a second season, let's revisit the bewitching world of I Woke Up a Vampire. This co-production between Netflix and Canada's Family Channel weaves the tale of Carmie Henley, portrayed by the charismatic Kaileen Chang.

On her thirteenth birthday, Carmie's world takes a paranormal turn, unveiling her identity as a ‘Vampling’, replete with newfound powers. Alongside her trusty best friend, Kev, she embarks on a journey filled with coming-of-age dilemmas, school musical auditions, and even a relentless vampire hunter.

What's intriguing is that I Woke Up a Vampire had quite the transformation even before it premiered. It began as Fanger and later developed into its current title. The series is helmed by Tommy Lynch, who is no stranger to crafting engaging narratives for young audiences, having previously enchanted viewers with The Secret World of Alex Mack for Nickelodeon.

I Woke Up a Vampire quickly became a favorite in the kids' top 10, but it didn't stop there. It soared into the broader TV top 10s in numerous countries. At least 84 regions had the series featured in their top 10 lists, signaling its universal appeal. As of October 23rd, the show maintained its stronghold as the fourth most-watched title in the US TV top 10s and secured the number one spot in the kids' charts.

A Bite of the Future

While specifics of the plot of I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 and release dates remain under wraps, one can only imagine that the enchanting world of Carmie Henley and her supernatural journey will continue to unravel. Season 1 already left us spellbound, and I Woke Up a Vampire season 2 promises to up the ante.

I Woke Up a Vampire season 1 is available on Netflix.