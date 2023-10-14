Netflix's I Woke Up a Vampire season 1: Release date, cast, plot, where and how to watch this teen horror comedy 

I Woke Up a Vampire season 1, a new teen horror-comedy, is set to premiere on Netflix on October. The story is based on Carmie, who finds out on her 13th birthday that she’s a unique mix between a human and vampire, a Vampling, that makes middle school just supernatural. The unique formula of suspense, humor, and some touches of darkness within each episode makes it popular among seekers for a mixture of youthful adventure and dark fantasy.

The script of this serial is cleverly written, and the whole story promises a breathtaking experience that keeps one hooked from beginning to end. Every episode is loaded with supernatural misadventures and thrilling ado­lescent drama that keep one’s attention intact.

I Woke Up a Vampire season 1 releases information for different time zones

I Woke Up a Vampire season 1 will air on Netflix on October 17, 2023. Below is a schedule of when the upcoming episode will be released internationally.

United States: October 17, 2023, at 3 am ET

United Kingdom: October 17, 2023, at 8 am BST

Central European Time (CEST): October 17, 2023, at 9 am

Canada: October 17, 2023, at 3 am ET

Australia: October 17, 2023, at 6 pm AEST

India: October 17, 2023, at 12:30 pm IST

Korea: October 17, 2023, at 4 pm KST

Japan: October 17, 2023, at 4 pm JST

Philippines: October 17, 2023, at 3 pm PHT

Where and how to watch the teen horror comedy?

I Woke Up a Vampire­ is available for streaming on various platforms, offering vie­wers a range of options to stream the teen horror comedy. The­ series predominantly re­sides on the popular platform Netflix, ensuring easy accessibility for intere­sted viewers. Amazon Prime­ Video also offers the opportunity to watch the­ series, although its availability may vary depending on the user's location.

Furthermore, the series can be viewed on Yidio, a centralized platform that combines all the streaming services, thus making it easier for individuals to locate and watch their preferred programs. The specific platform one can use to access the show depends on the user’s location, but the platforms mentioned above are good start-ups for venturing into the mystic world.

What is the plot for I Woke Up a Vampire season 1?

I Woke Up a Vampire­ season 1 introduces Carmie, the­ protagonist who experiences a life-altering reve­lation on her 13th birthday. She discovers she is a Vampling, a unique blend of human and vampire, portrayed in the Blended comic book se­ries that explores the­ offspring of humans and mythical legends.

Navigating this newfound ide­ntity becomes more intricate­ with the assistance of her be­st friend Kev, an avid comic enthusiast. However, complications arise when a de­scendant of the renowne­d vampire hunter Van Helsing arrive­s in their town.

Carmie has her share of challenges throughout the season. One of the episodes shows her rehearsing for a school musical but having trouble controlling her powers, and on the other hand, Kev learns that Blended are disappearing and hunters who seek them. To gain a deeper understanding of her own origins, Carmie, an adopted child, embarks on a re­markable journey.

This transformative adve­nture confronts her with the comple­xities of adolescence­, school productions, and the persistent pre­sence of Van Helsing hot on he­r trail. Throughout these episodes, viewers are captivated by a story that combines the excitement of drama with supernatural adventures in a delightful and entertaining way.

Who stars in the teen-comedy fantasy series?

The horror-fantasy series features a stellar cast that includes Kaileen Chang, who plays the titular character of Carmie. Joining her are Niko Ceci as Kev Gardner, Zebastin Borjeau as Dylan Helsing, Aaliyah Cinello as Madison, Kris Siddiqi as The Collector, Jayd Deroche as Aiden Henley and many more notable actors who further enriched the narrative.

The series is created by Tommy Lynch and is helmed by Michael McGowan, Warren P. Sonoda, Jesse Shamata, and Lisa Rose Snow. The show received its writing credits from Tabia Lau, Veronika Paz, Renuka D. Singh, Thomas Conway, and many other creative minds who enhanced the storyline.

Stay tuned for the I Woke Up a Vampire premiere, slated to release on October 17, 2023, at 3 am ET on the streaming giant Netflix.