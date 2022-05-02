8 creatures from pop culture and movies that should be added to Fortnite

The Fortnite universe not only contains a ton of characters but also grotesques like Klombo and the Sideways Monsters. Thanks to Zero Point, anything and everything can be added to the battle royale title in the form of crossovers.

Loopers have always appreciated the wilderness in Fortnite. From Raptors in Primal-themed Chapter 2 Season 6 to Klombo in Chapter 3 Season 1, creatures have always helped players get good loot.

Moreover, skins such as Predator and Xenomorph were a massive success in the Item Shop. With that in mind, here are eight creatures from movies and games that should make their way to Fortnite in Chapter 3.

Note: This list is based on the views of its writer.

Most terrifying creatures that should arrive in Fortnite

1) The Blob

The Blob is a mysterious creature from another planet that once landed on Earth with its ability to phagocytose people. It consumes human beings and grows by doing so. This is undoubtedly an excellent concept for a reactive cosmetic of The Blob.

The Blob can also be introduced as an enemy that patrols certain areas of the island. If loopers get too close, it can consume them and grow stronger.

Fortnite has a fair share of unusual skins that make no sense, and The Blob will be the perfect addition.

2) Dragon God

The Dragon God from Demon's Souls is one of the most well-designed and toughest bosses in gaming history. It is as frightening as it gets due to its massive size, glowing red eyes, and combat abilities.

The Dragon God from Demon's Souls can easily take on Devourer, Cube Queen, Mecha robot, and other monsters that have arrived on the island. It'll be a challenge for Epic Games to incorporate a mythical creature into the lore.

3) Dracula

Dracula from the Marvel comics deserves to arrive in Fortnite. The Legendary King of the Vampires has fought X-Men, The Avengers, and several other superheroes, and Marvel fans would love to see such battles on the island.

Facing Dracula will be a new challenge for loopers and The Seven once they defeat the Imagined Order in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Considering the current state of Epic Games' battle royale title, it wouldn't be a surprise if the most potent Vampire on Earth reaches Artemis someday.

4) Tyrant

To this date, fans feel betrayed because Galactus wasn't released in the Item Shop. Fortnite can compensate for the same by bringing in Tyrant, a living machine made by Galactus.

Tyrant has the power to single-handedly destroy galaxies, which is why it is considered more powerful than the likes of Thanos and Hulk.

5) Ultimator

Ultimator from DC comics has made this list owing to its god-like powers and its ability to eradicate realities easily. Despite suffering defeat in the comics, it is hard to ignore that this creature can manipulate time, dimensions and change shapes.

The Ultimator, if released in Fortnite, can be one of the most intimidating cosmetics ever. The developers can add reactive features that allow the wielder to change shapes or colors.

6) Acromantula

Even though this list comprises some of the most powerful creatures in pop culture, it won't be an overstatement to say that the Acromantula from Harry Potter will be the one to scare the wits out of loopers.

The species of carnivorous giant spiders can act as the perfect spooky element on the island. Loopers can take them down for loot or simply run away.

It is unlikely that Acromantula will ever arrive in Fortnite as a cosmetic.

7) Greater Krayt Dragon

Klombo might be feeling lonely as the only 'giant' on the Chapter 3 island and the Greater Krayt Dragon seems like the ideal partner.

Star Wars enthusiasts have been requesting Epic Games for a Star Wars-themed season for ages, and it might be closer than ever. Leaks have already revealed that Darth Vader will be a boss during Chapter 3 Season 3.

It is worth noting that the Greater Krayt Dragon is much bigger than a regular Krayt Dragon, and its size is more significant than any creature ever introduced in Fortnite.

8) Rajang

Rajang from Monster Hunter is a Gorrila with horns. This might not be the most intimidating description, but Rajang's combat abilities are superior to any other creature on this list.

Rajang can not only be a boss on the island, but it can also be a unique Item Shop skin. Casuals who do not refrain from donning bulky skins would love to roam around as a Large Monster from Monster Hunter.

As of now, monsters from other realities are the last thing that loopers should be worried about. They need to help The Seven and take down the Imagined Order to restore normalcy on the island.

