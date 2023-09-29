Castlevania: Nocturne ending explained: Will the son of Dracula’s return offer the vampire hunters a new hope

In the world of Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, the narrative focus is on the fight against vampires and the struggle for freedom, while breathtaking animation returns the amazing feeling from the original series. The series also received an out-of-world response since its short window of release, with a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes (7.90 out of 10) and a 9.1 rating on IMDb.

The season finale saw the return of a beloved character from the original series, Alucard, the son of Dracula. It, combined with the devourer of light's rise to power after blocking out the sun, has added further levels of suspense, and this first season of Castlevania: Nocturne makes it clear that this story has much further to go.

Castlevania: Nocturne: Ending and the return of Alucard explained

At the beginning of the series finale, the Messiah, Erzsebet Báthory, changes into the form of the Egyptian god Sekhmet. She had long earned the respect of her vampire army with her reality-wrapping powers in previous episodes, and her change further cemented it.

Sekhmet is the daughter of the sun god Ra and is the deity of war and healing in Egyptian mythology. By taking on Sekhmet's form, Erzsebet emphasizes her dominance over the earth and her function as the "Devourer of Light." It demonstrates how expertly the series integrates mythology into its story.

The Devourer of light closes the season on a note of despair for our heroes (Image via Netflix)

Maria is also captured by night creatures and the Abbott, who wants to sacrifice her daughter for "the greater good/god." Nevertheless, when word of her difficult situation reached her allies Tera, Richter, and Annette, they supported her.

However, they are greeted with a terrifying sight in the church: Maria lying there, tied down, with the abbot standing over her with a knife ready to strike. As the group faces Abbot to save Maria from imminent death, tensions grow.

The Abott's use of the device to create night creatures poses a serious threat to humanity as the Messiah plans to use them to wage a war against humans.

Sending the machine back to hell is the only way to get rid of these devils, and thus, Annette gets ready to shove it through a portal to hell while Tera performs the ritual to open the said portal. However, Tera's main objective is disrupted when she rushes to save Maria from the Messiah, causing the machine to remain trapped in their world.

Tera reacts violently when the Messiah approaches the church and wishes to sacrifice Maria. However, her love for her daughter Maria knows no bounds, and she cannot bear to see her daughter sacrificed or turned into a vampire.

So, she offers the Messiah her undying loyalty and her body instead. She then voluntarily allows the devourer of light to bite her and turn her into a vampire, sacrificing her own humanity in the process.

After nearly losing the fight within the church, the heroes flee to fight another day, but Drolta, a formidable vampire and one of the messiah's lieutenants, pursues them.

In the moment when all hope seems lost for the heroes and Richter finds himself in a precarious situation with Drolta about to seemingly kill the protagonist, a surprising savior appears.

Alucard Tepes returns in all his glory (Image via Netflix)

Alucard, the immortal son of Dracula Tepes, steps in and attacks Drolta with a sword from behind. After their win, Alucard, who had earlier teamed up with Trevor and Syphia to thwart his own father's genocidal schemes in the original series, looks like he has gone into hiding.

Since even Richter questioned his existence, his reappearance in the Castlevania: Nocturne series gives us some clues that his existence is steeped in legend and mystery during this period.

Castlevania: Nocturne review

Castlevania: Nocturne is essentially a story about revolt, power, and freedom in a world where vampires are flourishing. Beyond the combat between good and evil, there is also the struggle against corrupt monarchies and repressive aristocracies.

Countess Erzsebet Bathory, the vampire Messiah, wants to change the balance of power and endanger both the living and the dead. Richter, Maria, and their allies are engaged in combat with devilish creatures that want to engulf the entire planet in darkness forever.

Will Alucard be the hope our heroes desperately need? (Image via Netflix)

A series that examines the human side of its protagonists may be found behind the splendor of combat and demonic confrontations, despite the visual prowess and amazingly choreographed battles. It's not just about heroes and demon slayers; it's also about those who have been wounded in war or struck by tragedy.

The series' emotional range is best displayed in a moving sequence of sadness and contemplation in which Maria buries a magical memory, and Eoudard immortalizes the memory via singing. These instances of vulnerability and sacrifice serve to capture the essence of its predecessor, Castlevania, and why it did so well.

The series succeeds at establishing engaging interpersonal dynamics, as seen by the witty exchanges between Richter and Maria that are reminiscent of Trevor Belmont and Sypha in the first Castlevania series.

Their friendship develops into a driving force as the pair grows into four and then into a trio with the inclusion (and loss of one) of demon hunters Annette and Edouard (gone too soon). The vampire antagonists in Castlevania: Nocturne are likewise explored in depth, giving each character—alive or dead—depth through exploring their motives and objectives.

Though the character arcs may have felt rushed, given Castlevania: Nocturne’s limited episodes and run time, it gives us more reason to wait for the next season. A place where the series shines is in its breathtaking visuals and animation, along with character designs.

The night creatures in the series range from dragons and serpentine entities to multi-armed monstrosities, illustrating the authors' imaginative vision. These horrifying yet alluring designs have a hint of Guillermo del Toro's flair, making them feel quite at home in his films like "Hellboy."

Whatever the case might be, the show remains gorgeous (Image via Netflix)

The tale of Castlevania: Nocturne is satisfying, although there is still potential for more investigation. It's not simply a tease, rather, it's the first chapter of a longer story that paves the way for a more in-depth second season.

Castlevania: Nocturne's first season ends with more questions than answers. The probable outcomes of Alucard's reappearance are captivating, and the ongoing conflicts provide an opportunity for potential future developments.

The conclusion of Castlevania: Nocturne leaves us with a tantalizing feeling of what's to come while we wait for word of a potential second season. The 8-episode series is now available for fans to enjoy on Netflix.