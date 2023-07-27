Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne series unveils new full-length official trailer

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Netflix revealed the official full-length trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne, which is the spinoff series of their mainline animated series Castlevania. The trailer’s release follows an announcement from the day before, which revealed the September 2023 release date for the series and a key visual.

Rumors surrounding Castlevania: Nocturne’s existence began swirling in April 2021, when it was reported that Netflix was considering a spinoff series with new characters. In June 2021, Kevin Kolde, the executive producer of original series’ executive producer, director Sam Deats, and assistant director Adam Deats confirmed that a spinoff series was in the works.

Following this, Netflix then officially announced Castlevania: Nocturne as being in production via an announcement trailer one year later, i.e., in June 2022. Flash forward to another year later, fans are now getting a teaser trailer for the upcoming series as well as a look at its setting and plot line.

Castlevania: Nocturne teaser trailer sees the French Revolution as the setting

Castlevania: Nocturne is set to premiere on the platform on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 3 am PST (Pacific Standard Time). While no official release time has been announced by Netflix, their programs have typically premiered at 3 am PST on the announced release date.

The new series is set to star Richter Belmont, who has been heavily focused on in the teaser trailer, and Maria Renard. Richter is the descendant of the original series’ protagonists, Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades. As mentioned above, the series will be set in France during the French Revolution in 1792. Netflix has teased the series as a “never before seen origin story” for Richter.

Richter and Maria originally appear in the franchises as protagonists in Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. In addition, they appeared in other games in the series, such as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. So far, Kevin Kolde is slated as the showrunner, with Clive Bradley credited as the creator and writer. Project 51 Productions is producing the series with production services by Powerhouse Animation.

As of now, there have been no cast announcements for the upcoming Nocturne series. However, the teaser trailer does feature voice acting from select characters, including a brief scream from Richter in the preview’s final moments. Casting information for the series will most likely be revealed as the September 28 release date draws closer.

The original Castlevania series first premiered in July 2017 and ran for an additional three seasons until its final one in May 2021. The series focused on Trevor Belmont, who first finds himself at odds with Dracula before eventually fighting various otherworldly threats, including additional vampires in Dracula’s army and more.

