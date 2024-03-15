Will Kate Middleton ever become queen? Royal family's succession explored

Kate Middleton also known as Catherine, Princess of Wales married Prince William in 2011 and has been married for 13 years. Prince William is first in line to the succession of the British throne after his father King Charles III.

Kate Middleton and William fulfill their royal duties as working members by supporting charitable endeavors. The two are often seen at public events representing the royal family. Kate and William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are second, third and fourth in line of succession, respectively.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla along with Kate Middleton and Prince William - Coronation Day (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's role has always been a source of speculation and interest. People generally wonder if Kate will ever become queen.

Yes, Kate Middleton will become the queen when Prince William ascends to the throne after his father. Kate's official title would be 'Queen Consort.' However, Kate's role would never be like that of Queen Elizabeth II as she was the monarch with a similar rank as king.

Kate Middleton will become "Queen Consort" after Prince William ascends the throne

When Prince William becomes King, Kate Middleton will be crowned as Queen consort. The role of the Queen consort is to help the King in his royal duties. The Royal Family website states:

"The role of The Queen’s consort is primarily to provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch. The consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of government."

As per the Royal Family website, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony. This holds different when the new monarch is Queen, her consort is crowned along with the Queen but in a different ceremony. Further, they're known as Prince Consort and not King Consort.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As of now, Camila Parker Bowles is the Queen consort. Before her, Queen Elizabeth II's mother Queen Elizabeth held the title. Further, the last Prince Consort was held by Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip. Prince Philip died in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2016 (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

If Prince William dies before Kate Middleton, she will become a queen dowager, the widow of a king, and if Prince George becomes the King, she'll become Queen Mother.

Royal family's succession explored

The royal family follows a hereditary succession system, as the throne is passed down as per family lineage. The current succession is also governed by the regulations set forth by the Parliament. The Royal Family website states:

"The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement to end the system of male primogeniture, under which a younger son can displace an elder daughter in the line of succession. The changes came into force in all sixteen Realms in March 2015."

As per the Royal Family Website, the current succession is as follows:

1. The Prince of Wales i.e., Prince William

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. The Duke of Sussex i.e., Prince Henry

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

8. The Duke of York i.e., Prince Andrew

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

12. Master August Brooksbank

13. Master Ernest Brooksbank

14. The Duke of Edinburgh

15. Earl of Wessex

16. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

17. The Princess Royal

18. Mr. Peter Phillips

19. Miss Savannah Phillips

20. Miss Isla Phillips

21. Mrs. Michael Tindall

22. Miss Mia Tindall

23. Miss Lena Tindall

24. Master Lucas Tindall

The first in line to the succession is held by King Charles III's eldest son Prince William. He'll inherit the throne after his father. William and Kate Middleton's three children follow him. Fifth is King Charles III's second son Prince Harry. Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet acquire the sixth and seventh places.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son

Charles' younger brother Andrew is eighth. Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice is ninth. Princess Beatrice's daughter is 10th. Prince Andrew's younger daughter Princess Eugenie is 11th. She has two sons, who are 12th and 13th on the list.

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child and Charles III's youngest sibling Prince Edward, Duke of York sits in the 14th position. His son James, Earl of Wessex is 15th. James' sister, despite being older is at 16th as the 2013 law of succession didn't apply by then.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York (Photo by Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images)r

Anne, Princess Royal (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex pose with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The same thing goes with Princess Anne who is 17th, despite being older than Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Anne's son Peter Phillips is at 18th. Peter Phillips' two daughters are at 19th and 20th. Princess Anne's second child, Michael Tindall is at 21st. Her children sit from the 22nd to the 24th.