Will there be Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2 - Exploring the possibilities of the series’ renewal

The African futuristic show Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2 is awaited by viewers who enjoyed the first season. The Afrofuturistic show premiered on July 5, 2023 on Disney+. There is speculation about the series' renewal; however, the makers have not revealed any news on the official webpage. While the channel has not greenlit the show yet, good ratings from viewers point towards the possibility of a Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2.

The first season opened up an exciting combination of fantasy, African animation, and science fiction in the eclectic mix of stories. The show also brought up the unusual concept of ten episodes showing ten different stories, which can be watched in any order. The first season released all ten episodes in one go. As producer Peter Ramsey is interested in working on Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2, viewers can keep their fingers crossed.

How likely is Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2 to be greenlit?

Expand Tweet

While there are multiple reasons to expect Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2, there is no word from the makers or Disney yet. The first season was well-liked because of its visually stunning animation and thought-provoking stories. Moreover, its diverse cast has received praise from critics and viewers alike.

Executive producer Peter Ramsey, co-director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, expressed his interest in going for a second season in an interview with Variety. He emphasized that the world is open to more stories, and the show has enough potential to tell them.

Orion Ross, Vice President of Animation at Disney EMEA, echoed similar sentiments. Ross expressed the possibility of a new series under the anthology or future spinoffs.

While the final decision to renew the show for Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2 lies with Disney, some factors must be considered before greenlighting the second season. The production team will need to look into the viewership numbers of the first season and the funding available for the renewal. Moreover, the availability of the creative team is important as the approach is unique.

What was good about Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire?

Expand Tweet

The first season of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire was released on July 5, with ten episodes telling ten separate stories. The series is a compilation of short films that tell futuristic African tales. Produced by Triggerfish Animation Studios, this animated anthology series showcased varied themes from disability, duality, and self-reflection to social media and shared humanity.

The series was conceived based on the success of other Afrofuturistic shows, such as Marvel’s Black Panther, as Ramsey pointed out when speaking at the Annecy Festival. It brought forward the talents of filmmakers from different nations in the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya.

Expand Tweet

While the series offers a platform for new storytellers to present their creativity and originality, it gives the opportunity to present African storytelling on a futuristic canvas. Moreover, the diverse creative voices are meant to represent technology clubbed with culture to show a future society shaped by the past.

Recognizing the need to support diverse voices and approaches, Disney+ commissioned the show in 2021. Despite coordination issues between multiple teams in different countries and other challenges posed by the pandemic, the team managed a commendable job of uniting the creative richness of the show.

Expand Tweet

Tendayi Nkeye, co-creator of the show, believes that the show, which was hailed to be an African original, represented the cultural diversity throughout the continent. Triggerfish’s Anthony Silverston, who embraces Afrofuturism, thinks some of the shorts could be expanded upon to tell a broader story in Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2.

While a renewal has not been announced, with so many diverse voices from the makers, viewers, and critics giving positive feedback to the anthology, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 2 looks likely. Viewers have to wait for a go-ahead from Disney+. Meanwhile, keep watching Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire season 1 on Disney+.