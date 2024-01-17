Will there be Loudermilk season 4: Tentative release date, cast and more explored

Whispers about Loudermilk season 4 have been doing rounds recently as the previous three seasons landed on Netflix for streaming. The streaming giant acquired the rights from Sony Distribution to stream it along with Amazon Prime Video. However, Amazon Prime US does not have the seasons of Loudermilk on its platform anymore. This leaves the show only on Netflix to catch up.

For the uninitiated, Loudermilk is a comedy-drama originally created for AT&T Audience Network. Created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mart, the story revolves around the titular character who is a music critic and former alcoholic. The humor used in the series is sharp and contemporary making it an enjoyable watch. However, as of January 2024, there is no news of Loudermilk season 4.

When is Loudermilk season 4 likely to arrive?

Creator Peter Farrelly has enough material for seven seasons and has plans to land them provided he manages to get sponsors and streaming platforms to take the show. The show has a complicated history as all three previous seasons were ordered by AT&T Audience Network. However, after the release of the first two seasons, the company closed down.

Following that, Amazon Prime acquired the show and released the third season along with the previous two on Prime Video. As such, post season 3, the cast was released from the contract and no work has been reported on Loudermilk season 4. However, Farrelly told Deadline in 2020:

“We are going to get them back, we are going to do it, we just need to find the right home for it.”

He further expressed his desire to continue as he knew where the story was going in the future.

“We want to do season 4, season 5, season 6, season 7. I want to keep going because I know where it is going, where I want it to be in 6-7 years.”

However, since Farrelly’s interview in 2020 to 2024, Amazon Prime has not shown any interest in renewing for a new season. Now, with Netflix licensed to stream the first three seasons, good response from viewers may generate interest in the streaming giant to discuss a renewal of the show.

If it does, considering comedy-creator Farrelly has material ready and with the cast ready to return, Loudermilk season 4 may arrive by the end of 2024 or by early 2025.

What would be the expected plot of Loudermilk season 4?

In his 2020 Deadline interview, Peter Farrelly had hinted on how the storyline may continue. Loudermilk season 3 ended with Loudermilk writing a book on world music. Loudermilk season 4 might see the book becoming extremely popular and the protagonist back in the society of important people.

The dilemma to look out for in Loudermilk season 4 would be whether the new life of hob-nobbing with the rich and famous hampers Loudermilk’s attempt to stay sober. Moreover, whether he makes time and prioritizes his sober group will remain to be seen.

What would be the probable cast for Loudermilk season 4?

In the same interview, Farrelly had expressed his desire to bring back actor Danny Wattley who played Cuttler in season 1. However, the actor was not part of the show in seasons 2 and 3 since he was struggling with issues in his personal life. As per Farrelly’s words:

“He fell off the wagon in real life, and we didn’t use him in seasons 2 and 3. And then he got sober again, went through the program, went through rehab, and we are taking him back in season 4.”

Besides Danny Wattley, the expected cast of Loudermilk season 4 will likely have Ron Livingston playing the protagonist, Sam Loudermilk. Will Sasso as Ben Burns and Laura Mennell as Allison Montgomery may be back. Anja Savcic’s Claire Wilkes may return too.

As mentioned before, as of January 2024, there is no confirmation of the show returning with a new season. However, the renewal will depend on the positive reviews on the current streaming on Netflix. Catch the first three seasons of Loudermilk on Netflix.