How many seasons of Loudermilk are there? Possibilities of a new season explored 

Loudermilk is a television comedy series created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort. It is a captivating television series that explores the complexities of addiction, repentance, and human growth via a clever blend of comedy and drama.

This highly acclaimed comedy presents Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingstone), a counselor in recovery from alcoholism and drug abuse. The series' genuine characters, astute writing, and superb acting combine to create a refreshing and honest portrayal of those battling addiction struggles.

Since the first three seasons of Loudermilk became available on Netflix, rumors regarding a fourth season have been circulating. Sony Distribution sold the streaming behemoth the rights to stream it in addition to Amazon Prime Video. Nevertheless, the three seasons are no longer available on Amazon Prime US. The only place left for the show to catch up is on Netflix. Currently, there is no official statement about when a fourth season of the series may premiere.

How many Seasons of Loudermilk are there till now?

Currently, there have been three seasons of the series created to date. The program ran on Audience Network for its first two seasons before it was canceled in May 2020. On December 31, 2020, the third season of the show debuted after Amazon purchased the streaming rights.

Similar to series like Flaked or Shameless, this comedy series centers around former music critic Sam who is also a recovering alcoholic. However, Sam has a very mean mouth and he's often sarcastic towards people and has a lot of opinions which he voices very loudly throughout the three seasons.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Sam Loudermilk is a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored, and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part.”

The series includes a strong cast along with Ron Livingstone as the titular character. Sam's loyal friend and fellow recovering addict, Ben Burns, is played brilliantly by Will Sasso, who acts as a great counterpoint to Sam's cynicism.

As Claire, a young woman dealing with her problems, Anja Savcic excels, and Laura Mennell brings warmth and complexity to the part of Allison, Sam's romantic interest. The relationships among the ensemble characters were evident, which gave the show more nuance and authenticity over the three seasons.

Is Loudermilk renewed for season 4?

Expand Tweet

While there has been no news about a fourth season of the series viewers can still stay hopeful as show creator Farrelly was optimistic about more seasons of the show when Season 3 premiered back in 2020.

In an interview with Deadline back in 2020, Farrelly expressed his high level of optimism about the show receiving a fourth season. He expressed his confidence that someone would give the show a try after realizing its potential and caliber. In addition, he expressed his gratitude to Amazon Prime Video for providing the show with a new home and a new audience and expressed his intention to continue collaborating with them.

Farrelly added that he wasn't ready to let go of the show or the characters and that he had a ton of ideas and stories for Season 4 and beyond. He stated that he believed the series could run for at least three or four more seasons.

The first three seasons of Loudermilk are now available for streaming on Netflix.