Will there be Manifest season 5? Renewal possibilities explored

The future of Manifest season 5 has been a topic of speculation and anticipation among the show's fans. Initially, the series faced uncertainty after NBC canceled it in the summer of 2021. This prompted a fan campaign and disappointment from Jeff Rake, the show's creator. In response to the support from its community, Netflix decided to bring back the show for one final season with an extended storyline.

Netflix confirmed that season 4, consisting of 20 episodes, would serve as the conclusion to the captivating Manifest saga, bringing an end to the journey of Montego Air Flight 828 passengers and crew. Therefore, it seems improbable that season 5 will be made. The intention behind this decision was to provide a definitive ending to the series. Considering these factors, the chances of Manifest returning for a fifth season seem very slim, as the fourth season effectively served as its conclusion.

Is there any chance of Manifest season 5? Why is the new installment not renewed?

The possibility of Manifest season 5 seems highly unlikely for multiple reasons. First, and more significantly, the future of the series was in limbo after NBC canceled it following three seasons. The cancellation, as indicated, could have been due to reduced ratings, including a 31% decline in the 18-49 demographic in season 3. This decline occurred despite the show being one of the most-watched programs on NBC television.

NBC's announcement was made following the expiration of the actors' contracts, compelling them to make such a decision even though the show was slightly popular. Manifest was saved by Netflix, which renewed it for a fourth season, thus untangling the mystery. Part of the reason behind this decision was the show’s good performance on Netflix, with remarkable ratings.

Yet Netflix promised only one more season of the series consisting of 20 episodes in order to conclude it. Jeff Rake, the propounder of Manifest, noted that those 20 episodes were "plenty" to tell the entire story. He even referred to the second part of season 4 as a so-called fifth season, which could have been written as two ten-episode seasons in narrative.

The intended purpose of this approach was to bring closure to the series in a complete way. While renewing its fourth season, the officials of Netflix stated that the show had finished well despite the possibility of cancelation. With such developments, the likelihood of Manifest season 5 is close to zero, as the fourth season has effectively concluded the storyline.

Primarily, the show’s NBC revival by Netflix was an attempt to deliver closure to the series by addressing the cliffhangers and loose ends of the original NBC run. The fan community’s optimism and support seem to be wasted because the show will not be extended for another season.

How did season 4 of the detective fiction end?

Viewers of Manifest season 4 got a combination of closure and unresolved issues with the show’s ending. The series ended on an answer-raising tone, with some issues left hanging. Angelina Meyer’s arc, informed by religious trauma, is at the center as she sees herself as an avenging angel. The death date was part of every survivor’s fate, which the narrative brings in as a form of the concept of Divine Consciousness.

It also follows the government’s reaction to the mysterious events around the 828 passengers to the point where Angelina’s sapphire-induced powers are countered by different character resolutions.

The final episode touches on the topics of repentance and judgment. Redemption is also a central theme in the show, as shown by characters such as Zeke and Saanvi, who redeem themselves through selfless sacrifice.

In an unexpected turn, the travelers of Flight 828, who faced their reckoning within the Divine Consciousness, landed in Queens, New York, in 2013, having resurrected again with recollections of the events. The unique conclusion shows that a reset is in order, but those events are still very real for the characters who may end up going back to a place ahead of them all unfolding.

This one-of-a-kind ending implies a kind of renewal, where the experiences still affect the protagonists, but the reality has rebounded back to a stage before those experiences occurred.

Nonetheless, the ending offers a closure to the story, leaving some questions unanswered, for instance, the details of Divine Consciousness and Cal’s part in the whole event.

Even though the recognized show has the lowest glimmer of hope for the renewal of the fifth season, Manifest season 4 ended with a perfect combination of redemption and unsolved mysteries. All seasons of Manifest are available to stream on the streaming giant Netflix.