The highly anticipated fantasy series, The Wheel of Time season 2, adapted from the novel series by Robert Jordan, has created a buzz among fans ever since its inception. The adventure series directed by Rafe Judkins left fans in limbo since the first season's finale regarding Moiraine's fate to retrieve her lost ability to channel One Power again.

Given the fact that her severed connection to One Power has altered her warder's and the titular characters' fate, there is a decent possibility regarding the restoration of her channeling abilities as it speculated that Moiraine's situation could be temporary as she may have been shielded from the one power rather than losing it entirely.

The upcoming episodes of the series are expected to delve into her journey to regain her control over One Power.

Understanding the possibilities surrounding Moiraine regaining One Power in The Wheel of Time season 2

During the end of The Wheel of Time season 1 finale episode, The Eye of the World, viewers saw that Rand had realized that he was the Dragon Reborn. Introspecting further, he decided to confront Moiraine and together they marched toward the Eye of the World to face the Dark One. The journey to reach the destination was filled with hurdles since they had to cross the blight.

Upon facing Ishamael aka the Dark One, Rand undergoes several visions and is initially influenced by Ishmael's fake world, compelling Rand to embrace the Dark Force to rewrite history and control the fate of the world the way he deems perfect.

As Rand realizes that Ishmael has been manipulating him, he ruptures the seal at The Eye of the World and defeats the Dark One by channeling One Power.

While Rand was stuck in a tempting loop created by Ishamael, Moiraine decided to protect him. While harnessing One Power, Ishamael messed up with Moiraine's mind and severed her ties with the source, leaving her powerless. Ever since she lost her powers, there have been several looming speculations about how she can retrieve her connection with One Power.

Nyaneve the formidable channeler, is often seen fearing to channel One Power, but manages to unravel a new way to cure the conditions of gentling and stiling (as seen in the case of Moiraine) in the sixth book of Wheel of Time, Lord of Chaos. She successfully cures some characters' abilities to channel the One Power again.

The TV show, however, seems to be taking liberties with Nynaeve­'s story as a One Power channele­r. It implies that she might cure stilling at an earlier stage as in the second season it has been shown that Nynaeve becomes the first person to channel One Power while going through arches in order to become an accepted member of Aes Sedai. Given her vigorous power, there is a high possibility that Nyaneve will help Moiraine get her powers back.

Another possibility is that Moiraine has been "shielded" instead of being "stilled". Shielding pre­vents someone from wie­lding the One Power, but it can be reversed. If Moiraine­ was shielded by the Dark One­, it would create an opportunity for Nynaeve­ to rectify the situation in the TV adaptation.

More about the adventure action series The Wheel of Time season 2: Cast and plot explored

The upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2, Eyes Without Pity, will feature Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, Josha Stardowski as Rand'al Thor, and others, who will add depth to the narrative.

The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time, as per IMDb, reads:

"Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey."

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6 will air on September 22, 2023, at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video.