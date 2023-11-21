Will Robert Pattinson star in Joker: Folie à Deux? 

Joker: Folie à Deux is the much-awaited sequel to the hit 2019 film Joker which starred Joaquin Phoenix. Following the remarkable $1 billion global box office result, director Todd Phillips takes the lead in a follow-up to his 2019 film. In June, Phillips confirmed the news by posting an image of the screenplay cover on Instagram.

Another piece of exciting news about the upcoming film is that it is set to introduce the character of Harleen Quinzel, who is being portrayed by Lady Gaga. This is an exciting addition to the narrative as Harley Quinn, is Joker's quintessential counterpart in the comics.

The addition of Harley Quinn has to speculation about whether Robert Pattinson's character of Batman (from the 2022 film) will feature in the universe or not. Gotham City would still be without a Batman since Joker: Folie à Deux resumes soon after Joker ends. However, this could cause issues ahead for the DC project since more figures connected to Batman are anticipated to be revealed.

Robert Pattinson's Batman in Joker: Folie à Deux - Exploring the Possibilities

The Joker of 2019 concentrated on Arthur Fleck's journey into darkness to become the Joker, so Batman's absence wasn't as shocking—especially since a large portion of Arthur's rage was aimed at Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne.

However, Arthur Fleck would have aged by the time Bruce Wayne doffed the cowl and cape, there was some debate as to whether he would be the legitimate Joker. Joker: Folie à Deux is anticipated to see Arthur completely embrace his new role and begin dating Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, creating the notorious team that has already challenged Batman multiple times in DC Comics history.

In May, it was confirmed that the character of Harvey Dent will appear in Joker: Folie à Deux, adding another iconic Batman villain to the mix. Harvey Dent is inextricably linked to Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne in DC Comics, as he is portrayed as their close personal friend.

As such, it is difficult to envision Dent's appearance in Joker: Folie à Deux without reference to Batman. While Joker may have intentionally introduced Batman-less scenes, it will be more difficult to overlook the Dark Knight in the upcoming film.

Batman's appearance in Joker: Folie à Deux to confront Arthur Fleck and his new allies may make sense, but director Todd Phillips is set to face an even bigger obstacle as a result.

After his final appearance in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Ben Affleck will not be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in the DCEU. However, Robert Pattinson's Batman will continue to grow in The Batman - Part II and other films, and a new actor will take on the role for James Gunn's new DCU, making their debut in The Brave and the Bold.

This implies that the character may become too saturated if Batman is introduced in the Joker series in yet another iteration.

Bruce Wayne's metamorphosis into Batman appears to be several years away, given that he was still a young child in 2019's Joker. It's hard to see any of these mature figures facing off against Bruce Wayne in his current form because The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Harvey Dent were all introduced to the franchise when Bruce Wayne was still a young boy.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released across theaters on October 4, 2024.