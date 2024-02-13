Will there be The Expanse season 7? Amazon Prime series renewal status explored

Fans have been waiting to hear if there will be The Expanse season 7 since season 6 ended almost two years ago. But Amazon said there won't be The Expanse season 7 after season 6.

The show started in 2015 on SyFy and got a lot of loyal fans because of its exciting story and interesting characters. However, it had to face cancellation in May 2018. Later, Amazon renewed the show for three more seasons. The final episode of The Expanse season 6 aired on Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

The Expanse season 7: A Stellar Journey Comes to an End

The Expanse, a popular show on Amazon Prime Video, is considered one of the best sci-fi series. It's set in a future where humans live on Mars and other parts of the solar system. The show mixes politics, fights between planets, and people trying to gain power.

In a recent talk with Gizmodo, Director Naren Shankar explained why they decided to end the series after season six. He mentioned the support from Amazon and Alcon in wrapping up the story well. Shankar's comments suggested that ending the story at the end of book six was always a thought, to give a sense of closure.

Talking about bringing back The Expanse, Shankar said it's up to Alcon Television and Amazon. He stressed the need to see if fans are interested and if the studio wants to explore more stories in The Expanse universe.

The Expanse season 7? Exploring Endings and Potential Futures

The conclusion of The Expanse's sixth season has sparked discussions among netizens, with the possibility of having a definite ending or if the story may go on. Director Naren Shankar pointed out a hefty act, that is a notable 30-year time jump in the books following the events of season six.

Even though it might seem scary to handle such a big change in time, Shankar suggested that he, producer Ty Franck, and author Daniel Abraham are excited about continuing the story.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said,

"I'm certainly not betraying any confidence to say that [producers] Ty [Franck], Daniel [Abraham], and I – speaking for ourselves – would love to do it. It would be a remarkable thing to complete the whole book series that way. And I certainly hope we get to do it."

No Possibility for The Expanse season 7

Fans say goodbye to their favorite characters and wait to hear what will happen next. The Expanse's impact on science fiction TV remains strong, even though it was canceled suddenly after season three because it cost too much to make.

Luckily for fans, Amazon rescued the show, letting the story of the Rocinante crew and the mysterious protomolecule go on for three extra seasons. However, despite the support of loyal viewers and the creators, The Expanse finished on January 14, 2022, when its last episode aired on Prime Video.

Fans are somewhat upset about the show ending and are curious about what could have happened in The Expanse season 7. Even though we're not sure what will happen next, the show will always be remembered by its dedicated fans.

