Will Wednesday season 2 be on Netflix? Streaming service, release date, and more

After the success of season 1 of Wednesday, a magical world filled with dark humor, psychic powers, and high school secrets, streaming giant Netflix is giving the audience what they want - another exciting installment in Wednesday Addams' life.

Production is scheduled to start in April 2024, and the excitement about when it will be released has made fans restless. This article dives deep into all the juicy details, answering the burning questions, and uncovering the enchanting secrets that make this Netflix phenomenon so special.

In Netflix's Wednesday season 2, fans should get ready for an incredible encore that goes beyond what they have seen or imagined so far. With a captivating story and a super-talented cast, this season is all set to pull viewers in again. The release date, as per Glamour Magazine, seems to be in late 2024 or early 2025.

Will the Netflix series Wednesday come out with more episodes?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Wednesday is getting a second season. The platform announced this in January 2023. The show has been a huge hit, becoming one of Netflix's most-watched shows.

In Wednesday season 2, fans should get ready for even more excitement as they join Wednesday Addams on her wild adventures with psychic powers, solving murder mysteries, and navigating the magical world of high school.

With season 2's production getting ready to kick off in April 2024, fans can't help but wonder when the show will come out, which was originally planned for late 2024.

Which streaming service will have Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, who have invested heavily in promoting the Jenna Ortega-led show.

Who is Wednesday Addams' love interest?

Wednesday ends up fancying (L) Xavier and (R) Tyler (Image via Netflix)

In the awesome world of the Netflix series, Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) gets caught up in a mesmerizing love triangle with two interesting characters. The mysterious Xavier Thorpe, a fellow student at Nevermore Academy with psychic powers, becomes one of Wednesday's crushes. Their connection is ignited when Xavier came to her rescue and showed an undeniable chemistry.

Tyler Galpin initially appears as a "normie" who is interested in Wednesday Addams, but later turns out to be Hyde, one of the show's antagonists.

As the story of Wednesday goes on, Wednesday's love life gets complicated with these two charming people. Even though they have a strong attraction, things take a surprising twist, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats as neither Xavier nor Tyler officially becomes Wednesday's partner.

As fans countdown to the release of Wednesday season 2 in late 2024, or maybe even 2025, they can relax knowing that the wait will be worth it.