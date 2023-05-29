With Love season 2 on Prime Video: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The second season of the popular romantic comedy series, With Love, is all set to air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around two siblings who set out on an epic journey to find love, meaning, and purpose amidst the festive holiday season.

The show stars Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato in the lead roles, along with many others who essay important supporting characters. The series is helmed by noted writer and producer Gloria Calderón Kellett.

With Love season 2 trailer continues to focus on Lily's chaotic and dramatic life

Amazon Prime Video put out the official trailer for With Love season 2 on May 4, 2023, and it briefly depicts several significant events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer opens with a hilarious and awkward conversation between the two siblings. Lily asks Jorge why it feels like he's trying to ''break up'' with her, to which she responds with a yes, following which she panics and asks him if he's kicking her out.

The trailer then goes on to show several key moments from the show without giving away any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains the show's lighthearted and carefree tone, which fans of the first season would certainly love.

The second season is expected to focus on the three couples, one of whom got engaged. It will also continue to focus on Lily's chaotic personal life as she sets out on a path towards self-love and self-improvement. However, the journey isn't as easy as she'd thought, as numerous challenges arise.

Like the first season, the second reportedly features a total of six episodes, with each one focusing on a specific event. The first season received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the series' unique tone, humor, and writing, among other things.

A quick look at With Love plot and cast

The fascinating romantic comedy series delves into the lives of two siblings as they search for the meaning of life and true love during the holiday season. Here's the official description of the show, as per Amazon Studios:

''With Love is a romantic dramedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz as they navigate big life changes and rely on their equally big family to get them through. Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But when both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future. Meanwhile Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible. When he meets Henry’s proud Texan parents, he can’t decide whether the relationship is a fairy tale or a nightmare.''

The show features Emeraude Toubia as Lily Diaz in the lead role. Lily is a lively and enthusiastic woman who deals with several challenges that life throws at her. Emeraude has been phenomenal throughout the first season, and viewers can expect her to deliver another fine performance in the new season. She's previously appeared in Shadowhunters, Holiday in Santa Fe, and many more.

Other cast members include Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr., Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry, Isis King as Sol Perez, and many more.

Don't miss With Love season 2 on Prime Video on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes