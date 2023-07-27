Wrecking Ball Metal Madness 2023: Lineup, how to buy tickets & all you need to know 

The highly anticipated Wrecking Ball Metal Madness festival is set to make a triumphant return in 2023, promising an even more extraordinary experience than last year's event. This year's fest will take place on Friday, October 27 and 28, at the iconic venue, The Echo, in Dallas, Texas.

The Echo, a revered venue in Dallas, provides the perfect setting for the festival's electrifying atmosphere.

The local bands will showcase the vibrant Texas music scene bringing together the best of hardcore metal.

The tickets for the festival will go on sale on July 28, 2023, at 10 am Texas time, via the official website. while Live Nation presale will go on sale on July 27. For more information, fans can also follow their festival's social media handles to stay updated.

Wrecking Ball Metal Madness features Dying Fetus and Frozen Soul as the main headliners of the festival

Here's the full lineup of the festival:

October 27, 2023

Dying Fetus

Despised Icon

The Acacia Strain

Creeping Death

Dying Wish

Gates To Hell

Tactosa

Soledad

October 28, 2023

Frozen Soul

Eternal Champion (10-year anniversary)

Skinless

Devourment

Fugitive

200 Stab Wounds

Judiciary

Tribal Gaze

Ends Of Sanity

Fleshrot

Stabbing

October 29, 2023 (This is a post-festival show, which is set to be scheduled at a different location Division Brewing in Arlington, TX)

Will To Live

Ninth Circle

Triage

Grimoire

Death File Red

Necrovision

Crucify

Wrecking Ball Metal Madness is an annual heavy metal festival held in Dallas, Texas. The festival was founded in 2021 by the death metal band Frozen Soul, and it has quickly become one of the most anticipated metal festivals in the United States.

The festival features a lineup of up-and-coming and established metal bands from all over the world. Past lineups have included bands such as Dying Fetus, The Acacia Strain, Municipal Waste, Creeping Death, and Sanguisugabogg.

Wrecking Ball Metal Madness is known for its high-energy atmosphere and its dedicated fan base. The festival is a must-attend for any fan of heavy metal music.

The festival is not only about the music but also about forging lasting connections and celebrating a shared passion. As bands unleash their raw energy and fans revel in the collective spirit of the event, Wrecking Ball Metal Madness stands as a testament to the enduring power of heavy metal music.

Here is a brief history of the Wrecking Ball Metal Madness festival:

2021: The inaugural festival was held on July 24 at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas, Texas. The lineup included Frozen Soul, Sepultura, Bolt Thrower, Suffocation, Obituary, Devourment, Creeping Death, Sanguisugabogg, I Am Flesh, Hoarder, 200 Stab Wounds, Kaliya, Fleshrot, and Kombat.

2022: The second annual festival was held on August 13 at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas, Texas. The lineup included Frozen Soul, Municipal Waste, Creeping Death, Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, Spite, Godless, and Inhuman Condition.

2023: The third annual festival will be held on October 27 at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas, Texas. The lineup has Dying Fetus, Frozel, and many more.

Overall, as it continues to captivate metal fans year after year, the festival remains an unparalleled celebration of heavy metal music.