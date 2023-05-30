Who are Steel Panther? Meet the popular metal band as they audition on AGT season 18

Steel Panther, the popular metal band, took the stage by storm during America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 premiere, leaving viewers in awe and shock. The band's electrifying performance is set to be televised on May 30 at 8 pm ET on NBC, and fans are eagerly anticipating this metal act.

Steel Panther is a LA, California-based glam metal parody band. The group's music has been described as a fusion of rock acts such as Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Ratt, and the iconic film Wayne's World.

In a tweet posted on May 24, Steel Panther teased their appearance on the show, exclaiming, "LOOK OUT! @AGT is about to get a whole lot more metal!" The accompanying photo featured the band members: guitarist Satchel, singer Michael Starr, bassist Spyder, and drummer Stix Zadinia, all proudly posing on the "America's Got Talent" set.

Steel Panther: The band that rocked the AGT viewers

Steel Panther wowed the AGT crowd with their performance of "Eyes of a Panther," a hit track from their 2009 album, Feel the Steel. The band, known for their classic glam-rock vibes and a touch of humor, recently released their sixth studio album, On The Prowl, in February. As they gear up for an exciting 22-stop tour this summer, they continue to rock audiences worldwide.

In the teaser, Satchel explained why they do what they do:

"We do full time. We have got six full-length studio albums out, and we got a couple live records out."

Michael Starr further elucidated:

"And this is the best way to reach so many.... other people have never seen us before and teach them the ways of heavy metal."

In a recent interview with the German publication Rock Antenne, Michael shared his passion for heavy metal and the exhilarating experience of performing on stage. He expressed:

"I love playing heavy metal. It's the most exciting job in the world for me. I've always dreamed about doing this...being on stage and being able to go all over the world with my buddies and play for people that like our music. It's really cool."

They also offered AGT judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum lifetime concert and backstage passes.

Now, some may wonder why a band of Steel Panther's stature decided to audition for a show like AGT. To clarify that this rock/metal band has been making waves in the industry for quite some time. With multiple studio albums under their belt, they have gained recognition throughout the years as they have been signed by Universal.

Admittedly, many of their songs may be deemed too adult-oriented for a family-friendly show like AGT. Nonetheless, there have been no fixed rules when it comes to the show's selection process.

For those who were unfamiliar with Steel Panther before their AGT audition, there may have been doubts about their ability to deliver a memorable performance.

However, the band defied expectations and showcased their extraordinary talent. It is evident that their years of experience have honed their skills, as seen through their impressive vocals, exceptional musicianship, and captivating stage presence.

Steel Panther's appearance on AGT promises to be a defining moment for the band and a memorable experience for metal enthusiasts across the nation. Make sure to tune in on May 30 at 8 pm ET on NBC to witness their electrifying performance, as they continue to defy expectations and push the boundaries of what it means to rock the AGT stage.

