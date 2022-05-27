×
Create
Notifications

'Y'all are already turning him into a serial killer': Fans freak out at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey first look

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey first look (Image via IMDb)
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey first look (Image via IMDb)
Vishnu Warrier
Vishnu Warrier
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Feature

One of the most iconic Disney characters of all time, Winnie the Pooh, is set to get a twist at the hands of indie filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield. A new film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, features the beloved teddy bear in a scary avatar, freaking fans out. Details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps but the film is expected to be ''a horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo,'' as per IMDb.

Fans took to Twitter to share their views on the first look of the film, questioning whether the character is being turned into a serial killer.

Not even a full year after Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain and y’all are already turning him into a serial killer. What does that say about humanity?

The first look at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey elicits a range of reactions

Several fans took to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the new avatar of Winnie the Pooh after its entry into the public domain in 2021. While many did not seem too enthusiastic about the new take on the character, some expressed excitement. There are also some hilarious and sarcastic tweets. Take a look at the fans' reaction to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's first look:

Of course the minute Winnie the Pooh goes public domain, someone goes "oKaY buT wHaT iF tHeRE wAs bLoOD??" twitter.com/IGN/status/152…
This is what we get for having Winnie the Pooh go public domain lmao twitter.com/ooccouchgags/s…
Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really.This is why I love the public domain. https://t.co/ZuEWwZ7WJg
Winnie The Pooh is public domain so we get a horror movie of the property now… I love this🔪🩸 “Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” https://t.co/kGVlmEpGaY
@keyon everything don’t gotta be tampered with in the entertainment industry…. Turning Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie??? Is nothing sacred???? https://t.co/SzlVrNNohB
Not even a full year after Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain and y’all are already turning him into a serial killer. What does that say about humanity?
A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 🍯 https://t.co/eRKGtlqiGW
Now imagining all the clueless parents who will take their kids to see this thinking it will be a family friendly movie because it has Winnie the Pooh in it!twitter.com/IGN/status/152…
Apparently there is a Winnie the Pooh horror movie in the works now . Who ever had the idea for this definitely planned this ahead and strategically waited for the copyright to expire and go to public domain before making this lol https://t.co/eyNXUuj8Us
winnie the pooh: blood and honey should recreate this scene but with a body being pulled apart https://t.co/d4Eh2nJySK

Winnie the Pooh in Public Domain

WINNIE THE POOH PUBLIC DOMAIN JANUARY FIRST

Created by acclaimed author A.A Milne, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain last year as Milne's copyright expired at the end of 2021. In January 2022, numerous works published in the year 1926 were out in the public domain. This is because, under US copyright law, for corporate, pseudonymous or anonymous work, the copyright applies for a term of 95 years from the year of its first publication or 120 years after its creation, whichever expires first. As such, Disney, which acquired the rights to the book and its characters in 1961, no longer holds exclusive rights to Milne's work. Disney, however, retains the copyright to its version of Winnie the Pooh and the numerous characters it created based on Milne's stories.

Since 1961, Disney has released several films, TV shows and a range of merchandise featuring Winnie the Pooh and several characters from the book. Several films from Disney's Winnie the Pooh franchise are widely regarded as among the greatest kids/family movies ever made.

History of Winnie the Pooh franchise

youtube-cover

Winnie the Pooh first appeared in 1926 and several iconic Disney films have been made based on the character, starting with The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh by John Lounsbery and Wolfgang Reitherman. The film received widespread critical acclaim and many of its characters have spawned a franchise of sequels, TV shows, clothing, books, and many more.

Also Read Article Continues below

The last film from the franchise, Christopher Robin, directed by Marc Forster and starring Ewan McGregor in the lead role, revolves around an adult Christopher Robin whose life changes when Winnie the Pooh enters his magical world and together, they set out to find their lost friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The film garnered highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the overall tone, storyline and performances by the cast, especially Ewan McGregor. Apart from McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, and Brad Garrett also star in pivotal roles in the film.

Edited by Babylona Bora
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी