'Y'all are already turning him into a serial killer': Fans freak out at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey first look

One of the most iconic Disney characters of all time, Winnie the Pooh, is set to get a twist at the hands of indie filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield. A new film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, features the beloved teddy bear in a scary avatar, freaking fans out. Details regarding the plot are being kept under wraps but the film is expected to be ''a horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo,'' as per IMDb.

Fans took to Twitter to share their views on the first look of the film, questioning whether the character is being turned into a serial killer.

Kevstermania @TheKevstermania Not even a full year after Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain and y’all are already turning him into a serial killer. What does that say about humanity? Not even a full year after Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain and y’all are already turning him into a serial killer. What does that say about humanity?

The first look at Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey elicits a range of reactions

Several fans took to Twitter to express their concerns regarding the new avatar of Winnie the Pooh after its entry into the public domain in 2021. While many did not seem too enthusiastic about the new take on the character, some expressed excitement. There are also some hilarious and sarcastic tweets. Take a look at the fans' reaction to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's first look:

KevinxFAMILY @CCharmanderK IGN @IGN



This, of course, is not being done by Disney – Winnie entered the public domain in January of 2022. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a horror retelling of "the famous legend of Winnie the Poo."This, of course, is not being done by Disney – Winnie entered the public domain in January of 2022. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a horror retelling of "the famous legend of Winnie the Poo." 💉🍯This, of course, is not being done by Disney – Winnie entered the public domain in January of 2022. https://t.co/lQyPzqMIEw Of course the minute Winnie the Pooh goes public domain, someone goes "oKaY buT wHaT iF tHeRE wAs bLoOD??" twitter.com/IGN/status/152… Of course the minute Winnie the Pooh goes public domain, someone goes "oKaY buT wHaT iF tHeRE wAs bLoOD??" twitter.com/IGN/status/152…

💛❤️💙🤍treystar679 @treystar679 Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags @OOCCouchGags So there's a horror based off Winnie the Pooh in the works called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

I get that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain as long he doesn't have a red coat but this wouldn't be my first idea of using the series beyond Disney's work. So there's a horror based off Winnie the Pooh in the works called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.I get that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain as long he doesn't have a red coat but this wouldn't be my first idea of using the series beyond Disney's work. https://t.co/KNOLAi6kbx This is what we get for having Winnie the Pooh go public domain lmao twitter.com/ooccouchgags/s… This is what we get for having Winnie the Pooh go public domain lmao twitter.com/ooccouchgags/s…

Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation @Crimson_Mayhem_ Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really.



This is why I love the public domain. Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really.This is why I love the public domain. https://t.co/ZuEWwZ7WJg

Cris Parker @3CFilmss 🩸



“Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” Winnie The Pooh is public domain so we get a horror movie of the property now… I love this“Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” Winnie The Pooh is public domain so we get a horror movie of the property now… I love this🔪🩸 “Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey” https://t.co/kGVlmEpGaY

aco ⁱˢ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @wytd134340 @keyon everything don’t gotta be tampered with in the entertainment industry…. Turning Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie??? Is nothing sacred???? @keyon everything don’t gotta be tampered with in the entertainment industry…. Turning Winnie the Pooh into a horror movie??? Is nothing sacred???? https://t.co/SzlVrNNohB

Kevstermania @TheKevstermania Not even a full year after Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain and y’all are already turning him into a serial killer. What does that say about humanity? Not even a full year after Winnie the Pooh becomes public domain and y’all are already turning him into a serial killer. What does that say about humanity?

Block A 🌙 @ChildOfKhonshu



WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 A new horror movie about Winnie the Pooh is coming soon. I am beyond excited.WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 🩸 🍯 https://t.co/eRKGtlqiGW

Adam @SkyScreamer8

twitter.com/IGN/status/152… IGN @IGN



This, of course, is not being done by Disney – Winnie entered the public domain in January of 2022. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a horror retelling of "the famous legend of Winnie the Poo."This, of course, is not being done by Disney – Winnie entered the public domain in January of 2022. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a horror retelling of "the famous legend of Winnie the Poo." 💉🍯This, of course, is not being done by Disney – Winnie entered the public domain in January of 2022. https://t.co/lQyPzqMIEw Now imagining all the clueless parents who will take their kids to see this thinking it will be a family friendly movie because it has Winnie the Pooh in it! Now imagining all the clueless parents who will take their kids to see this thinking it will be a family friendly movie because it has Winnie the Pooh in it!twitter.com/IGN/status/152…

Spider-Ken @DailyPowrRangrs Apparently there is a Winnie the Pooh horror movie in the works now . Who ever had the idea for this definitely planned this ahead and strategically waited for the copyright to expire and go to public domain before making this lol Apparently there is a Winnie the Pooh horror movie in the works now . Who ever had the idea for this definitely planned this ahead and strategically waited for the copyright to expire and go to public domain before making this lol https://t.co/eyNXUuj8Us

Helen Shivers @thecroakerqueen winnie the pooh: blood and honey should recreate this scene but with a body being pulled apart winnie the pooh: blood and honey should recreate this scene but with a body being pulled apart https://t.co/d4Eh2nJySK

Winnie the Pooh in Public Domain

Jason Scott @textfiles WINNIE THE POOH PUBLIC DOMAIN JANUARY FIRST WINNIE THE POOH PUBLIC DOMAIN JANUARY FIRST

Created by acclaimed author A.A Milne, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain last year as Milne's copyright expired at the end of 2021. In January 2022, numerous works published in the year 1926 were out in the public domain. This is because, under US copyright law, for corporate, pseudonymous or anonymous work, the copyright applies for a term of 95 years from the year of its first publication or 120 years after its creation, whichever expires first. As such, Disney, which acquired the rights to the book and its characters in 1961, no longer holds exclusive rights to Milne's work. Disney, however, retains the copyright to its version of Winnie the Pooh and the numerous characters it created based on Milne's stories.

Since 1961, Disney has released several films, TV shows and a range of merchandise featuring Winnie the Pooh and several characters from the book. Several films from Disney's Winnie the Pooh franchise are widely regarded as among the greatest kids/family movies ever made.

History of Winnie the Pooh franchise

Winnie the Pooh first appeared in 1926 and several iconic Disney films have been made based on the character, starting with The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh by John Lounsbery and Wolfgang Reitherman. The film received widespread critical acclaim and many of its characters have spawned a franchise of sequels, TV shows, clothing, books, and many more.

The last film from the franchise, Christopher Robin, directed by Marc Forster and starring Ewan McGregor in the lead role, revolves around an adult Christopher Robin whose life changes when Winnie the Pooh enters his magical world and together, they set out to find their lost friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

The film garnered highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the overall tone, storyline and performances by the cast, especially Ewan McGregor. Apart from McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, and Brad Garrett also star in pivotal roles in the film.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora