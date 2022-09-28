"Y'all didn't know who Jeffrey Dahmer was until last week": Katy Perry's Dark Horse backlash leaves internet divided 

Katy Perry is receiving immense flak on social media after her 2013 hit track, Dark Horse, has resurfaced online for the wrong reasons. The popular song, which is known for its catchy tune, however has some disturbing lyrics referring to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, which has upset netizens.

While some slammed Perry, others came to her rescue claiming she did nothing wrong.

emy 𖤐 @haIIiwelIs y’all really cancelling katy perry for dark horse lyrics now bc y’all didn’t know who jeffrey dahmer was until last week y’all really cancelling katy perry for dark horse lyrics now bc y’all didn’t know who jeffrey dahmer was until last week

Dark Horse is a part of Katy Perry’s 2013 album, Prism. Although the song went on to rank at top spots in global music charts, many are finding the song controversial now, nine years later as they noted how the song refers to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Rapper Juicy J sings in the song:

“Uh, she’s a beast/ I call her Karma (come back)/ She eats your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer (whoa!)”

In the music video, Katy Perry can be seen portraying an Egyptian queen, with an uncanny resemblance to Cleopatra.

For those unaware, Dahmer murdered over a dozen gay boys and young men of color between 1978 and 1991. He was later deemed a cannibalistic killer. In September this year, Netflix released their own mini-series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, directed by Ian Brennan.

Netizens react to Katy Perry’s Dark Horse lyrics

Internet users were left divided over the song's lyrics, which light-heartedly referred to the serial killer. Some noted that the lyrics were distasteful and disrespected the victims and their families.

A few tweets on the same read:

j @dullspiderwebs why isn’t anyone calling out Katy Perry for allowing such a vile & terrible lyric to be included in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a notorious serial killer & Katy CHOSE to romanticize his criminal & inhumane actions. I actually feel sick to my stomach. She NEEDS to apologize. why isn’t anyone calling out Katy Perry for allowing such a vile & terrible lyric to be included in one of her hit songs? Jeffrey was a notorious serial killer & Katy CHOSE to romanticize his criminal & inhumane actions. I actually feel sick to my stomach. She NEEDS to apologize. https://t.co/vIFmI0MNPL

j @dullspiderwebs After watching the Netflix series and reading about what Jeffrey did, I would find it so traumatizing to know a song went #1 on the billboard charts with a lyric stating what Jeffrey did to his victims will be similar to what Katy perry will do to her “victims”. She’s trash. After watching the Netflix series and reading about what Jeffrey did, I would find it so traumatizing to know a song went #1 on the billboard charts with a lyric stating what Jeffrey did to his victims will be similar to what Katy perry will do to her “victims”. She’s trash.

angel❤️ @angelL_1122 so are we gonna cancel katy perry for using jeffrey dahmer in her song dark horse or are we just ignoring that and attacking kesha only? so are we gonna cancel katy perry for using jeffrey dahmer in her song dark horse or are we just ignoring that and attacking kesha only?

Tigerlily @doemeg Katy Perry proud of not finishing high school but sings a song using Jeffrey Dahmer in the lyrics. Lack of education = zero class. Katy Perry proud of not finishing high school but sings a song using Jeffrey Dahmer in the lyrics. Lack of education = zero class.

BrandiMichelle @brandiidk @iNabber69 Another one: imagine having a family member brutally murdered, and then less than 25 years later, you hear a popular song on the radio with a throwaway line name dropping the man who took the life of that person from you. The song? Dark Horse- Katy Perry @iNabber69 Another one: imagine having a family member brutally murdered, and then less than 25 years later, you hear a popular song on the radio with a throwaway line name dropping the man who took the life of that person from you. The song? Dark Horse- Katy Perry

As Katy Perry gained a heap of backlash on Twitter, others noted that people found her lyrics problematic years after the song’s release. Supporters also pointed out that people are attempting to cancel the hit singer after the Netflix documentary released.

Tweets slamming the critics read:

toe @wandaween are twitter people really trying to cancel katy perry and kesha for mentioning jeffrey dahmer on their songs almost 10 years after they were released? These incels really only found out about jeffrey bc of netflix in 2022? are twitter people really trying to cancel katy perry and kesha for mentioning jeffrey dahmer on their songs almost 10 years after they were released? These incels really only found out about jeffrey bc of netflix in 2022? https://t.co/7z6V9uVWf9

jeanette marie 🌻 @jeanetteeyyy Wait..... are ppl BARELY finding out who Jeffrey Dahmer is because of the Netflix show? And just now getting offended by a lyric in Katy Perry's song "Dark Horse" that came out 10 years ago? Wait..... are ppl BARELY finding out who Jeffrey Dahmer is because of the Netflix show? And just now getting offended by a lyric in Katy Perry's song "Dark Horse" that came out 10 years ago? 😂

вail @johnsonbaileyyy it blows my mind seeing ppl on tiktok quoting that katy perry song where juicy j raps about jeffrey dahmer being like “omg i can’t believe i sang this and didn’t know who it was about”… y’all really didn’t know about dahmer until a 2022 netflix doc???? im baffled it blows my mind seeing ppl on tiktok quoting that katy perry song where juicy j raps about jeffrey dahmer being like “omg i can’t believe i sang this and didn’t know who it was about”… y’all really didn’t know about dahmer until a 2022 netflix doc???? im baffled

air @versacericka why is tiktok tryna cancel katy perry for her jeffrey dahmer lyric from 2013 why is tiktok tryna cancel katy perry for her jeffrey dahmer lyric from 2013 💀💀💀💀

Many netizens referred to singer Kesha in their tweets as well, since the Tik Tok singer also similarly made headlines for a song that referred to Dahmer. In her 2010 track Cannibal, Kesha croons about devouring boys for a meal. The lyrics read:

“Be too sweet, and you’ll be a goner’ (Yeah) I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer”

At the time of writing this article, neither Katy Perry nor Kesha have responded to the backlash that their songs are receiving.

Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series receives backlash

The true-crime drama series was released earlier this month and has been subjected to criticism, in relation to the lack of representation from the victims’ families.

Although the show claimed to give “Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims a voice,” family members of one of the victims came out recently and spoke against the Netflix production, stating they were not consulted about the victim’s story coming to light. They also noted that the show was unnecessarily "digging up past trauma for the sake of entertainment."

Rita Isbell, the cousin of one of the victims, who was also represented in the series, came forward with an exclusive statement to Insider, announcing that she “was never contacted about the show”, adding:

“I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

Isbell also noted that the Netflix series will go on to make surplus money, however, the same will not be distributed to the victims’ families.

