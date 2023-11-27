Yellowstone season 6: Does Kayce Dutton have a long-lost brother? Possible plot explored 

Yellowstone season 6 was set to introduce viewers to Kayce Dutton’s long-lost brother, adding another layer to his already complicated relationship with his father. However, this will no longer be the case as the series is slated to end after season 5 part 2.

Yellowstone is a neo-western drama that revolves around the Duttons, the owners of the largest ranch in America, as they protect their property from trespassers while dealing with internal conflict.

The show is headlined by Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly. However, Costner will not be returning for Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson with John Vehlers and Michael Polaire as the producers. Yellowstone was followed by the prequel series 1883 and 1923. Two more spinoffs, titled 6666 and 1944, are in the works.

Does Kayce go back to Dutton ranch?

Kayce shared an uneasy equation with John, his father, even while growing up. However, the tension between them worsened when the younger Dutton married Monica and shifted to the Broken Rock Indian Reservation to focus on his personal life.

The two were blessed with Tate, their first child. However, in a tragic turn of events, Monica had an accident while she was expecting the second child and the baby died because of complications caused by the accident.

Kayce eventually returned to the Dutton ranch, despite Monica’s reservations, and tried to win his father’s trust. The efforts paid off as John soon appointed him as the new foreman, hinting that he would be his successor.

This essentially made Tate the heir to the ranch. Given these events, the introduction of Kayce’s long-lost brother would have upset this clear line of succession and further altered Kayce's equation with John.

Is Yellowstone season 6 happening?

Yellowstone season 6 was supposed to mark the end of the popular series. Singer Cory Asbury was roped in to play the unnamed fourth Dutton brother on the show and he planned to move to Montana for the shoot, suggesting this wasn’t a mere cameo. However, the track will not make it to the screens as Yellowstone season 6 has been scrapped.

Cory expressed his disappointment with the same and said that he was ‘fired up’ to join the series.

"I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled. So bummed," he told Taste of Country.

Most fans are disappointed about the show ending prematurely. However, some feel that this subplot would have nullified everything shown in the series in the previous seasons.

When will Yellowstone season 5 part 2 be released?

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 was slated to hit screens earlier this year between June and September but got delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. It is now scheduled to premiere in November 2024.

A still from Yellowstone season 5. (Image via Paramount Network)

However, Kevin Costner will not be associated with the show’s last hurrah. In September, he told the media that he decided to exit Yellowstone after a ‘long hard-fought negotiation’ with the makers over the decision to split its fifth installment into two parts.

He also indicated that ‘creative differences’ and his desire to focus on Horizon: An American Saga, his dream project, were also responsible for his decision to walk away. The makers will now try to write off his character without interrupting the flow.

All seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.