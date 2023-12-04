Yellowstone: Who was Melanie Olmstead, and what happened to her? Explained

Paramount Network’s country life series, Yellowstone, dedicated a title card in tribute to Melanie Olmstead.

That has left viewers curious, as no character actor was connected to the name. As there was a title card in her name, the viewers assumed that Melanie passed away.

While condolences have poured in from viewers of the show worldwide, fans searched for the identity of Melanie.

Melanie Olmstead had been connected to the show as a crew member at the time of her death. She passed away the same year season 2 was aired.

Currently, Yellowstone is in its fifth season. Created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, the American drama debuted in June 2018.

Positioned as a neo-western television series, the show stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley and Kelsey Asbille.

What role did Melanie Olmstead play in the making of Yellowstone?

One of the locations for the show (Image via Paramount Pic.)

Melanie Olmstead was a crew member for Yellowstone, the Paramount Network series.

While she did not act in the series, she was the head of location and transportation for the series. Melanie’s contribution was significant for cinematography, with the show presenting a spectacular backdrop.

She was responsible for finalizing locations as well as transferring cast, animals and materials. Melanie was from Salt Lake City Utah and worked as a transport manager, actress and entrepreneur.

Known for dependable transportation work for various movies, Melanie was part of the crew for movies and series such as Point Break, John Carter, Benji: Off the Leash and Primary Suspect.

Melanie Olmstead’s cause of death explained

Melanie Olmstead passed away on May 25, 2019, while working in season 3. The second season, which was released the same year, had a tribute in her name in the form of a title card.

There are various speculations about Melanie’s death. While there's no official statement from the production team about the cause of death, local reports say she died at her home, due to complications from cancer.

She was reportedly fighting the terminal disease. The official obituary dedicated to Melanie reads:

“Melanie Olmstead worked in location management and transportation for many Hollywood films, and she lived in Utah. Melanie Olmstead died in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 25 May 2019.”

How did Yellowstone honor the memory of Melanie Olmstead?

Melanie was responsible for transportation and locations (Image via Paramount Pic.)

Melanie was an essential part of the series' team and her death came as a shock to the crew that had just released the second season of the show. A title card was dedicated to her in the second season that had her name on it as part of the tribute.

While Melanie had been involved in the production of many projects and successful titles, she worked behind the stage. The production team of Yellowstone was the only team that offered an obituary to the deceased crew member.

The show went on with seasons, 3, 4 and 5, which is in two parts. With the exit of lead actor Kevin Costner from the show, the fifth season is the finale, followed by a sequel series titled 2024.

The second part of Yellowstone season 5 is slated to arrive on Paramount Network in Nov. 2024. Catch the previous seasons on CBS.