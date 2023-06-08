You Do You on Netflix: Release date, time, trailer, and more details

Netflix's new Turkish romcom, You Do You, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie focuses on a young woman who loves leading a bohemian lifestyle. However, her life takes a turn for the worse when she's threatened to be evicted by her landlord.

She is almost broke and is struggling to survive. But she then comes up with an idea to start a new dating app, which changes her life forever. The film stars Ahsen Eroglu in the lead role, along with many others playing crucial supporting characters. The movie is directed by Cemal Alpan and written by Ceylan Naz Baycan.

Netflix's You Do You trailer offers a peek into protagonist Merve's chaotic life

The official trailer for You Do You was dropped by Netflix on May 18, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many hilarious and romantic moments set to unfold in the new rom-com.

The trailer shows protagonist Merve Kült's plight as she's on the verge of being evicted from her apartment and is almost broke. She then comes up with an idea for an innovative dating app, which involves people wearing masks so that they end up falling in love with each other's personalities instead of looks.

She then meets a charismatic and charming startup guru who helps her with her new business. It then briefly depicts their relationship and how Merve's life gets better. Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and lighthearted tone that fans of rom-coms would certainly love. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix:

''Merve chose the bohemian life, but it didn't choose her back. Faced with eviction, she starts a new job — and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a highly entertaining and funny romantic comedy that explores several themes like love, finding your soulmate, taking risks, and many more.

A quick look at You Do You cast

You Do You stars Ahsen Eroglu in the lead role as Merve Kült. She's a lively and enthusiastic woman who loves leading an unconventional life. But when she's threatened with eviction by her landlord, she has to come up with a way to make some money.

Merve is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her perspective. Ahsen looks brilliant in the film's trailer as she perfectly captures her character's eccentricities and quirkiness with stunning ease.

Viewers can expect her to deliver a compelling performance in the movie. Her other memorable acting credits include The Agency, Kuzgun, Geranium, and Kizlarim Icin, to name a few.

Actor Ozan Dolunay dons the role of Anil Gürman, the dashing startup guru who seems to be romantically interested in Merve. It'll be fascinating to watch how his character would be explored.

He's previously appeared in Line That Separates Us, İyi Günde Kötü Günde, Darısı Başımıza, and many more. Other supporting cast members include Ferit Aktug, Zuhal Olcay, Mine Tugay, and many more.

Don't forget to watch You Do You on Netflix on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes