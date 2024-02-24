"You left a fine tall black man like that": Omah Lay height in feet explored as singer's improper dance with fan sparks controversy

Omah Lay’s sensual dance with a fan on stage during a performance on the European leg of his Boy Alone tour at the Eventim Apollo in London continues to stir up controversy online. On Tuesday, February 20, a young female fan attending the Omah Lay concert with her boyfriend was invited on-stage by the 26-year-old artist.

Then the artist and the fan proceeded to give a steamy performance to the room full of concertgoers seductively moving to one of his songs, Bend You behind a Curtain. Clips circulating online showed the fan’s boyfriend in the front row shaking his head in visible disappointment before he eventually exited the scene.

The clip triggered a wild frenzy online as netizens who perceived the whole performance as inappropriate slammed the singer and rallied behind the fan’s boyfriend, who was seemingly humiliated at the concert.

A social media user even invoked Omah Lay’s height in the discourse, slamming the fan and the singer over their improper dance. The seemingly incredulous social media user questioned the reasoning behind the female fan’s actions, leaving her “tall” boyfriend to gyrate with the singer, who is comparatively of a shorter stature. Lay stands at 175 cm, which translates to 5 feet 7 inches, according to FreshersLive.

Omah Lay's seductive dance with a fan continues to spark controversy online

Nigerian singer Omah Lay, whose real name is Stanley Omah Didia, continued to spark controversy over the documented improper dance with a fan during a concert on February 20, 2024.

Netizens slammed the girl for leaving her “tall” boyfriend for a few minutes of fame onstage with the Nigerian singer.

Meanwhile, obsessed netizens appeared to unearth the young girl’s identity as Jessica Ani and her boyfriend, a Ghanaian man. It is important to note we cannot confirm her identity, which, at this time, is mere speculation on X.

Omah Lay reacts to outrage over viral clip

According to an X report of Afrobeats X Nollywood the artist reportedly reacted to the video of him seductively dancing with a woman by saying:

“I asked her if she came alone and she confidently said yes. She told me to feel free. If I had the slightest idea that her boyfriend was present, I would’ve picked another girl.”

Meanwhile, the singer, who shot to fame in 2020 with his viral track Bad Influence, has concerts lined up in 2024 in the wake of the release of his latest album, Boy Alone.