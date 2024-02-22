What did Omah Lay do? Nigerian singer's inappropriate dance with female fan sparks wild reactions online 

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay has caused some gasps online with his viral performance with a fan. The 26-year-old singer and songwriter was on the European leg of his “Boy Alone” tour when he performed at Eventim Apollo in London on Tuesday, February 20.

During the rendition of the song "Bend You", Omah asked a fan in the front row to join him on the stage. The woman was reportedly attending the concert with her boyfriend. The audience and attendees around her erupted in loud cheers as Omah and the fan walked up to the far end of the stage holding hands.

However, what seemed to have thrown everyone completely off-guard was the steamy performance that followed. The duo performed behind a curtain with their silhouettes visible to the audience. As they began dancing, their moves turned progressively raunchy, which many perceived as inappropriate.

The incident was filmed by several concertgoers and the clips went viral, sparking an uproar online. In one of the clips, the purported boyfriend of the woman was seen shaking his head in disappointment. The man, looking visibly upset, eventually left the venue.

Omah Lay's questionable performance with a fan sparks controversy online

Several people were left displeased with Omah Lay's actions at the London concert on Tuesday. They strongly disapproved of the singer dancing erotically with a fan on the stage.

Many wondered how this would affect the woman's relationship with her alleged partner as he had to witness the scene unfold. Some even criticized the fan for not objecting to Omah Lay's actions and indulging him instead. They sympathized with her purported partner and called her out for being disrespectful toward him.

Internet reacts to the Nigerian singer's viral performance with a fan. (Image via X/@V3INZELL)

While it’s not the first time an artist had fans join them on the stage, the nature of Omah Lay’s performance was distasteful to many.

The singer shot to fame in 2020 with his viral track "Bad Influence". It earned him millions of streams across major online music platforms. His latest album Boy Alone was released in 2022. Omah Lay has concerts lined up in 2024 which are to be held in Dublin, Melbourne, Eatons Hill, Newtown, Fremantle, Berlin, and Portimão.

