"This man has been through enough already": Internet sympathises with DC Young Fly as bag with late partner's death certificate is stolen

Comedian and actor DC Young Fly took to Instagram to plead for the safe return of his stolen bag that had his late partner's death certificate in it. The YouTuber noticed his bag was missing after a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Improv.

DC took to Instagram stories Tuesday morning to address the person who took his bag and said:

“Listen, I really was trying to refrain from this video, bruh. I just want my bookbag back. The sh*t got some personal belongings in that mothaf*cka, you feel me. Some personal belongings in that mothaf*cka, bruh. It wasn't no money in there, it wasn't nothing, it's just personal sh*t that's in there.”

He expressed that he did not want to make a video sharing about the ordeal, however:

“Just bring me the bag, bro. The bag got my girl’s death certificate in it.”

The death certificate belongs to DC Young Fly's late partner, Jacklyn Smith aka Jacky Oh with whom he shares three children, Prince'Nehemiah, Nala, and Nova. After DC shared the information on Instagram, some people critically wondered why would anyone carry their partner's death certificate in a bag like that. However, many sympathized as well as empathized with DC, asking others to stop asking those questions and return his bag.

Netizens sympathize with DC Young Fly as he asks for the safe return of his bag containing Jacky's death certificate

Internet was equally upset after watching DC's Instagram video and extended their sympathy for him. Several people said irrespective of why he was carrying his late partner, Jacky's death certificate around in a bag, nobody should have touched his belongings.

They also criticized others who mocked DC Young Fly for the whole ordeal. One user noted that a lot of people put the ashes of their loved ones in necklaces and keep them with themselves all the time. Thus, DC carrying Jacky's death certificate, for whatsoever reason, should not be questioned.

DC Young Fly and Jacklyn Smith met on the set of Wild’N Out, the MTV comedy show in 2015, and began dating. But their relationship was not public until 2017 when he revealed the information to DJ Small Eyez during an interview. Jacklyn died in May of last year. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s report said her death was caused by complications following a cosmetic surgery.

