How many children do Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly have? Family life explored amid news of former's death at age 32

Social media users were left grief-stricken after they heard the news of Jacky Oh’s demise. Internet personality DC Young Fly’s longtime partner was only 32 years old and passed away in Miami, where she was reportedly undergoing a “mommy makeover,” which was posted by her on her social media. While the post has now been deleted, the cause of her death has not been revealed yet.
Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, is survived by her partner, DC Young Fly and three of their kids, Nova, Nala, and Prince. She often talked and posted about her kids on social media too. In fact, her last visible post was also of her kids sleeping. Jacky made the post on May 20, 2023.
Jacky Oh, who was a former Wild N’ Out family member, worked in the series for a long time. Her death was then confirmed by the series, as they tweeted:
At the same time, Daily Mail reported that Jacky’s partner and father to her children found out about the news while he was in Atlanta, shooting for the new episodes of Wild N’ Out.
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly have 3 kids
Born in November 1990, Jacky Oh was brought up in Oakland and was 32 years old when she passed away in Miami. Jacky was an actress, model, TV, and internet personality by profession, who was best known for her role in Wild N’ Out.
Apart from the show, she was also seen in a bunch of movies like Clout, Scheme Queens, Switched at Love, Del Playa, and many more.
Having graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, the popular actress had close to 1 million followers on Instagram. Furthermore, she was also a popular name on Vine before the app was shut down, as she had thousands of followers on the app.
On the other hand, she was also a successful entrepreneur, as her lip gloss brand, J Nova, which was created by her in 2019, gained massive popularity over the years.
She met her long-time partner, DC Young Fly, during the shoot of their show, Wild N’ Out and they started dating shortly after. The couple has three kids. Their first daughter was born on October 16, 2016, while the second was born in 2020, and the third one was welcomed by the couple last year.
Social media users mourn Jacky Oh's loss
In a tragic turn of events, the social media community was struck with a wave of sorrow as news broke about the untimely demise of Jacky Oh. The sudden loss has left friends, followers, and fans grappling with a profound sense of grief. As the news spread, tributes started pouring in from all corners of the internet.
Furthermore, the family has not revealed the cause of Jacky’s death yet. However, many are suspecting that the sudden demise could be because of her “mommy makeover,” which she posted about recently.