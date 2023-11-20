Who is Kristina Khorram? Diddy slammed over 'staged sympathy photos' as first sighting post Cassie lawsuit leaves internet unconvinced 

Diddy was spotted for the first time after settling his bombshell abuse lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassie. The former appeared glum and solemn as his long-time chief of staff Kristina Khorram consoled him in his Star Island, Miami, Florida estate. The content was captured by Page Six and has since circulated online.

However, not many netizens were sympathetic towards the I’ll Be Missing You crooner.

Netizen reacts to the viral images of the rapper (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Trigger Warning: The following article contains details related to s*xual and physical assault. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Pictures recently showed Sean 'Diddy' Combs looking concerned as he walked around his mansion while speaking to someone on the phone. He eventually sat next to Khorram. The duo were seen sipping on beverages as they appeared to be discussing something important. At one point, Combs buried his face in his hands.

Not many expressed sympathy towards the rapper. Some also opined that the pictures of him seemed staged. A few comments online read:

Netizens respond to the newly released paparazzi pictures of the rapper (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Kristina Khorram joined Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment in July 2013

Kristina Khorram has played a critical role in Combs’ management team since July 2013. She joined his record label Bad Boy Entertainment as a Senior Executive Liaison to Diddy.

She went on to be promoted to his ‘day to day manager’ and also the ‘Director, Office of The Chairman’ of Combs Enterprises. In November 2020, she was also appointed as Combs’ Chief of Staff.

Apart from working with the hip-hop legend, Khorram is also the founding member of Music Beats Hearts. According to her LinkedIn account, the organization aims to provide those in need of music with listening devices. The company has reportedly distributed devices across several hospitals in the U.S.

Kristina Khorram has also worked at Paramount Pictures, AOL, Burberry, and Gen Art in the past.

Her LinkedIn account also revealed that she attained her bachelor’s degree in business and French from the North Carolina State University. She also studied at the Indiana University Bloomington and the Ravenscroft School.

Kristina Khorram had amassed over 37k on her private Instagram account.

Everything to know about Diddy's recent lawsuit

For those unversed, Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against Diddy on Thursday where she accused him of abusing and r*ping her numerous times. Among the many shocking accusations, she alleged that she was forced to consume alcohol and substances regularly and was also ordered to get intimate with male pr*stitutes as Diddy filmed the encounter.

On Friday, it was announced that the duo had reached an agreement. However, specific details about the same were not made public at the time of writing this article.

Prior to reaching a settlement, Combs and his legal team vehemently denied the accusations. His attorney Ben Brafman also released a statement after the legal battle came to an end. He said to Page Six:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settling a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

The lawyer went on to add that Diddy was “happy” to reach a “mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”