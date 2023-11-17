What happened to Cassie in 2014? ATV accident revisited in wake of Diddy abuse lawsuit 

On November 16, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against her former longtime boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Me & U singer is suing Diddy for allegedly subjecting her to decade-long domestic violence, physical assault, emotional and psychological abuse, s*xual slavery, and r*pe among other severe charges.

In the wake of the recent accusations and the lawsuit, fans of Cassie have dug out an incident from 2014 when the Official Girl songstress appeared in public with busted lips, eye injuries, forehead Band-Aids, and a scarred face.

Back then, when she was asked by the media what had happened to her, she had reportedly stated that she was involved in an ATV accident. However, netizens now believe that it was a result of Diddy’s abuse, which she couldn’t reveal back then.

Here’s all you need to know about Cassie’s 2014 alleged ATV crash

In late October 2014, singer, songwriter, actress, model, and dancer Cassie was on a Dubai trip when she was allegedly hurt in an ATV crash. Not only did she appear in public showing her injuries, back then, but she also took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of her swollen lips, Band-Aid on the forehead, and more, while sporting a pair of RayBan shades. The caption of the now-deleted post read as follows:

“New #raybans on my way home #toomuchfun #Dubai.”

According to an October 29, 2014 article published in The Vibe, Cassie had shaved her head back then and her alleged ATV accident seemed to have taken place while riding through Dubai’s desert.

Not only that but she reportedly shattered her old RayBan sunglasses in the alleged accident and posted that on her Instagram (now removed) as well with the caption:

“#after & never again, because I love my mommy.”

When fans asked her whether she was struck by Diddy, she dismissed the speculation back then and stuck to her ATV story. However now, in the face of the recent lawsuit, netizens are confident that the incident was a result of Diddy’s physical abuse towards Cassie.

In brief, exploring the accusations against Diddy in Cassie’s latest lawsuit

Cassie first met Diddy in 2006 when she signed with his record label Bad Boy. Back then, she was 19 and he was 37. The pair had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2018.

As per the lawsuit filed on Thursday, November 16, at Manhattan’s U.S. Federal District Court, Diddy reportedly inflicted her with years of bodily, emotional, and mental abuse, including daily beating her, forcing her to consume drugs and alcohol, and hiring male s*x workers and pressuring her into sleeping with them, while he watched and filmed them for his own entertainment.

Not only that but the lawsuit claims that Diddy allegedly r*ped her when she threatened to leave him in 2018. As per the court documents obtained by the New York Times, the lawsuit depicted Diddy as “an erratic, controlling individual, with violent tendencies,” and also accused him of s*x and human trafficking.

Other allegations include Diddy coercing Cassie to carry his handgun in her purse, assaulting her friends, and blowing up the car of rapper Kid Cudi when he heard about Cudi’s romantic interest in Casandra. A spokesperson for the Day ‘n’ Nite rapper confirmed the same to the New York Times saying, “This is all true.”

Cassie stated to the New York Times that after spending “years in silence and darkness”, she was “finally ready" to tell her story, and speak up on behalf of herself and for "the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

In the wake of the lawsuit, Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman told reporters on Thursday that his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” and that the lawsuit was “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies.”

Brafman further added how the suit was aimed at damaging the reputation of Diddy and “seeking a payday.” He even accused Casandra of blackmailing his client into paying her $30 million and threatened to write “a damaging book about their relationship.”

Contradictorily, Casandra’s lawyer told the New York Times that their client was offered up to eight figures in exchange for her silence and to stop her from filing the lawsuit. The Let’s Get Crazy singer even stated in the lawsuit that she only demanded “justice for the decade of her life that Mr. Combs [Diddy] took away from her.”