Who is Cassie married to? All about her husband and kids in the wake of an explosive lawsuit against Diddy 

Singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed an explosive lawsuit against record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday, November 16, at a federal court in Manhattan, New York City, on the grounds of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence, s*xual slavery, and r*pe, among other violent charges.

For those uninitiated, Cassie first met Diddy in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37 years old. They were later romantically linked, with the former couple publicly confirming their relationship in 2012. However, their on-again, off-again relationship finally ended in 2018, following which the Me & U singer ended up with her now-husband and fitness trainer, Alex Fine.

In fact, the couple has been married since 2019 and has two daughters, Frankie and Sunny. Interestingly, it was through Diddy that Cassie first met her husband.

Cassie is married to the founder of online wellness platform Almost Home

According to Yahoo!, Diddy reportedly hired Alex Fine as Cassie’s personal fitness trainer when they were still together in early 2018. However, when they later broke up, Cassie began dating Fine toward the end of 2018 and publicly announced the relationship in January 2019 via an Instagram post.

While dating in June 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Two months later, they got engaged, and another fortnight later, on August 28, 2019, Casandra and Alex tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu, California.

Vogue even published their wedding photos on their official website in October 2019. At that time, pregnant Cassie told the media outlet:

“We decided to plan a wedding for this past summer after debating between getting married before or after the baby came… He planned such a beautiful experience for me. I was so surprised!”

In December of that same year, the Official Girl songstress and her husband welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Frankie Fine. They were also blessed with another daughter, Sunny Cinco, in March 2021.

For those unaware, Alex Fine is not just a fitness trainer but also a professional bull rider and model. He is also the founder of an online wellness platform called Almost Home. Distractify reports say that he is originally from Ohio but later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career.

The source also mentions that the 30-year-old father of two also launched Almost Home Princess and Superhero Parties, a foundation dedicated to providing cakes, presents, and themed birthday parties for children belonging to underprivileged families.

Diddy’s reaction to Alex and Cassie’s relationship over the years

After Casandra announced her relationship with Alex Fine in early 2019, a source close to Diddy alleged to People that the two relationships overlapped. The source further accused Cassie of “hooking up” with Alex even before her relationship with Diddy ended. However, insiders from Casandra’s side denied the overlap allegation, as per Distractify.

Besides, in June 2022, rapper Diddy released his single Gotta Move On, where he was speculated to have referenced his former girlfriend in the following lyrics:

“You found a new man, so I gotta move on/ Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know…I won’t say you’re wrong/ Guess you had to move on.”

Just hours after the song’s release, Alex Fine indirectly hit back at Diddy via his Instagram Stories, where he shared a link to an LGBTQ+ foundation and wished “Happy Pride” to all his queer friends, while also writing: “Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and Gotta Move On. Along with other sources.”