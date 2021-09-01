Who was Amadeu Campos Silva? PBR bull rider killed after sustaining injuries during freak accident 

PBR bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2021 after suffering fatal injuries during the PBR Velocity Tour championship in Fresno, California. He was just 22 at the time of his passing.

The rider was reportedly rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but declared dead upon arrival. The news of his death was confirmed by the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) association:

“It is with extreme heavy hearts that we report that Amadeu Campos Silva passed away at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif. where he has been transported following a severe accident during his bull ride at today’s PBR Velocity Tour Event. The entire PBR and Western Sports family extend our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends.”

Earlier today, young Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a terrible wreck at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA., where he passed away. Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6CnjzcKE0U — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) August 30, 2021

Campos was injured during the second round of the competition just five seconds into the game. He arrived at the Save Mart Arena on a bull named Classic Man and fell off the ride before hitting the desired eight-second mark.

During the fall his feet got entangled on the rope causing him to land under the bull’s back leg. This resulted in severe chest injuries that ultimately led to his tragic demise. Cody Lambert, the Livestock Director of PBR, witnessed the crash and told USA Today that it was a “freak accident”:

“When he came off, his spur got tangled up and it turned him upside down right under the bull’s back leg. It’s just a really freak, tragic accident.’’

The entire PBR Family continues to pray for the friends and family of Amadeu Campos Silva. pic.twitter.com/QWhAr1Y27t — PBR (@PBR) August 30, 2021

PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola also told the outlet that the fatal incident was not an aggressive act:

“This was not an act of aggression. The bull was bucking in his normal pattern. Amadeu’s spur got hung up in the flank rope, and he was pulled under the bull in a freak accident.’’

As per the organization, Amadeu Campos Silva was a “promising” bull rider. He reportedly passed away just three days before turning 23. The incident has left the bull riding community in shock.

A glance into the life of Amadeu Campos Silva

Amadeu Campos Silva was a rising bull rider from Brazil (Image via Getty Images/PBR)

Amadeu Campos Silva was a rising bull rider from Brazil. He lived with his parents in Sunset, Texas. The 22-year-old was acknowledged for his potential, dedication and passion for the sport.

He came to the US after competing at PBR Brazil in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He harbored a dream to perform at a World Championship. He was declared runner-up in the Brazilian Finals in 2019.

That same year, he made his US debut on the Velocity Tour in Edinburgh. He also performed at the premier series in Manchester nearly 11 months after the tour. Last year, he finally had the chance to ride in the PBR World Finals.

Amadeu Campos Silva is taking No Prisoners in Team Pendleton Whisky's debut game of the Monster Energy Team Challenge. They trail Team South Point 86-81.25.



📺: @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/B1HJ5k2Vh4 — PBR (@PBR) June 20, 2020

Prior to his heartbreaking demise, Amadeu Campos Silva also aimed to rise to the elite level on the ongoing Velocity Tour. Sean Gleason, CEO of the Professional Bull Riders Association, took to Twitter to remember the youngster:

“Amadeu Campos Silva was a son, a brother, a soccer teammate, and a smiling presence in the locker room, here in the U.S. pursuing his bull-riding dream. We pay tribute to a kind-hearted young man who we will forever miss.”

Amadeu Campos Silva was a son, a brother, a soccer teammate, and a smiling presence in the locker room, here in the U.S. pursuing his bull-riding dream. We pay tribute to a kind-hearted young man who we will forever miss. https://t.co/dWdVTpFtLe pic.twitter.com/LUH7AIvBDz — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, PBR called the Brazilian-native a “rising star” and asked people to keep his family in thoughts and prayers:

“Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt. The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends. Please say a prayer tonight for them, and may Amadeu’s soul eternally rest in peace.”

Amadeu Campos Silva’s tragic demise left the sports industry completely stunned. The young soul will be deeply missed by friends and family. His work will also be remembered by colleagues, contemporaries and seniors alike.

