Who are Halsey's parents? All about her family as she welcomes first child with boyfriend, Alev Aydin

Halsey announced that she had given birth to her baby with Alev Aydin which they decided to name Ender Ridley Aydin. Through Instagram, the 26-year old singer and her boyfriend, who is a screenwriter and producer, broke the news to all of their fans.

Back in January 2021, Halsey announced the pregnancy with a host of photos that showcased her maternity. In the past, she has had problems with pregnancy, and she froze some of her eggs in 2018 as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, this time she was able to turn her luck around and bring a baby into the world.

Halsey gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14, a few days before the actual announcement. She made the information public only on July 19. With the news finally out, many fans may be wondering who the baby's grandparents are.

Halsey's parents and their story as Ender Ridley is brought into the world

Halsey and Alev at the hospital! 🍼🏩🌈

(ig: zoneaydin) pic.twitter.com/ubzXmItL4d — Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) July 19, 2021

Fans know the 26-year old singer as Halsey, but her real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. Her mother is named Nicole Frangipane and her father is named Chris Frangipane.

Both of her parents had attended college in the past, but when they found out they were going to have Halsey, they dropped out of college to start a new life. Her parents, especially Chris, had to work different jobs most of the time in order to take care of the family's expenses. He would often work as a security guard or car salesman, sometimes having to hold down multiple jobs at once.

Chris and Nicole have two other children as well. They are named Sevian and Dante, both of whom are brothers to Halsey. They were all part of a five-person family that struggled with constantly changing locations and moving to different apartments when Chris found new jobs. Halsey had already attended six different schools before she was a teenager.

Nicole is of Hungarian, Italian, and Irish descent. Meanwhile, Chris is African American. That makes Halsey and her siblings bi-racial, which may come as a surprise to some of her fans.

Edited by Siddharth Satish