Sykkuno doesn't know who Halsey is, wins over Twitter with his innocence 

Sykkuno seems to be unaware of trending artists in the US because the amount of confusion that he displayed when questioned about Halsey is too genuine not to believe.

During a Rust game stream involving Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, and Sykkuno, Corpse mentioned that Halsey sent him a text. He then noted that she probably wouldn't be interested in an intoxicated game of Among Us, a statement which Jack commented on, but Sykkuno ignored. Sykkuno was very focused on the task at hand.

Then the chat informed Sykkuno of the revelation that Corpse is so close to Halsey that they text. Sykkuno's reaction is immediate, "Halsey..? What's--what's Halsey mean? Is that the name of the tank?" because he is still so very focused on what the group is working on.

He goes on to acknowledge that he has not been paying attention to the conversation between Corpse and Jack and states, "I have no idea what's happening but..." before moving on.

Corpse: "Halsey just messaged me back, but I don't know if she would be down for drunk Among Us"

. . .

Sykkuno: "Halsey? What's Halsey? is that the name of the tank" pic.twitter.com/MHXJJwT3Iw — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 10, 2021

What's even better is that Sykkuno didn't even know that he probably should know who she is. He just stayed entirely too focused on the game and went back and forth with his chat, "What? I'm so confused, what's that mean? What's... I'm very confused but I think I need more radiation resistance..." And just went on playing the game as if Halsey was just a fun tidbit about Rust that he had not known prior.

It seems that Sykunno's fans have not faulted him for not knowing who Halsey is, as seen in a Twitter storm of affection for the streamer's lack of western pop culture knowledge.

sykunno not knowing aoc AND halsey.... i love him so much but he rly said NO RIGHTS for mj https://t.co/BSmEGIVYx8 — wet ass punksey (@alanisinterIude) January 10, 2021

i’m still blown away by corpse not knowing who lizzo is... — ¡sabel (@ixxues) January 10, 2021

Esp bc it came after an extended period of chaos while the teams did some weird court thing.



Syk was very professionally, not feeling it and just wanted to get on with their plan to raid the oil rig.



Chat was distracting him.



The Halsey comment was so natural. — Kory Stotesbery (@korystotesbery) January 10, 2021

Advertisement

I love Sykkuno because I usually don't know what's going on in the world either — fmge (@fmge13) January 10, 2021

It’s cute ngl — Shreya Saxena (@saxena_08) January 10, 2021

The commentary is giving me life 🤣🤣 — Ally 🖤🌹 (@killlason) January 10, 2021

Advertisement

I need to know if he knows Justin Bieber for science — a_ranciaries🌱 (@hyukjin_262) January 10, 2021

Related: Pokimane teases and asks Sykkuno if he wants to date her

Related: Disguised Toast and Sykkuno invite Corpse Husband to move in with them during a game of Among Us

Advertisement

Sykkuno is going to be drunk playing Among Us with Corpse and the gang

The news of Halsey is only mentioned because Sykkuno had recently been asked by Corpse to play Among Us drunk with a few friends, to which he agreed. Inviting Halsey might be a very interesting twist to things and if Sykkuno didn't know who Halsey was before, he would soon after.

i woke up so late this sunday as usual.. wdym halsey will play drunk among us with them omfg.. shanel will love this, number 1 because of halsey, this mf the biggest halsey stan, number 2, everything with alcoholic drinks, shanel will love that. @SimpforSykkuno pspspspsp — R L 🌱 (@RLkkuno) January 10, 2021

so we’re getting drunk among us tomorrow and maybe halsey’s gonna be there .... — not raf (@corpsefineline) January 10, 2021

Related: "The Sykkuno effect": The meteoric rise of Twitch Streamer Sykkuno and his effect on people