Disguised Toast and Sykkuno invite Corpse Husband to move in with them during a game of Among Us

The popular trio of Disguised Toast, Sykkuno and Corpse Husband continue to win hearts online, after the Offline TV duo recently invited Corpse to move in with them.

The incident took place during a recent stream of Among Us, where Corpse Husband was speaking about the difficulties he tends to encounter while streaming, due to his poor wifi connection.

On hearing this, Disguised Toast officially invited Corpse over to move in with either him or Sykkuno at the Offline TV house.

Corpse also tweeted about the situation and received support from Pokimane, who willingly invited him to stream from Offline TV:

u can stream from otv we gotchu — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 20, 2020

As soon as the video went viral, the internet was abuzz, as fans gushed over the wholesome and famed "bromance" the trio share with one another.

Corpse Husband to move in with Sykkuno and Disguised Toast at the Offline TV house?

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, having witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's Among Us stream a couple of months back.

Since then, he has gone on to dominate the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams and has become an overwhelming fan favourite across the globe.

In addition to his mysterious persona, rumbling voice and enigmatic personality, what makes him all the more endearing to his global audience, is his relationship with prominent streamers such as Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno and more.

In the clip above, during a recent Among Us stream, Corpse Husband can be heard speaking about his poor internet connection:

"I can't move cause if I like leave then everyone will forget about me....the whole process of moving and getting no internet and all that is like, it would take some time and I can't take that much"

On hearing this, Disguised Toast formally invites Corpse to move in with either him or Sykkuno at the Offline TV house:

"Ah, come to California and room with one of us! "

On hearing this, Ludwig interjects and comments:

"Ooh streamer house! Distance makes the heart grow fonder Corpse that's how it works! "

The mere prospect of Corpse Husband moving in with Disguised Toast and Sykkuno at the Offline TV house, has now left fans excited, as several reacted to this conversation online:

