Afro Nation Portugal 2024: Presale, where to get tickets, lineup, dates, & all you need to know as Nicki Minaj is set to headline

Afro Nation Portugal 2024 is set to take place from June 26, 2024, to June 28, 2024, at Praia da Rocha in Portimao, Algarve, Portugal. The 2024 edition will be the festival's fourth edition, having been first held in 2019 and subsequently in 2022, with a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement for the 2024 edition, featuring performances by artists such as Nicki Minaj, Rema, Musa Keys, and more, was revealed via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on January 22, 2024:

Priority tickets for the festival will be released on January 25, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Access to these tickets requires registration for the official mailing list of the festival. The mailing list can be found on the official website of the festival.

General tickets will be available from January 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Interested individuals can purchase tickets through the official website of the festival.

Afro Nation 2024 Portugal lineup

Afro Nation has experienced a consistent surge in popularity over the years, growing from a small festival to a mid-sized one in only a couple of editions. This year, the festival is expected to grow even larger, and the organizers have brought in a lineup to match it.

The star of the lineup is Nicki Minaj, who will be headlining the show. The Trinidadian singer, based out of the US, is best known for her debut studio album, Pink Friday, which was released on November 22, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also notable is Nigerian singer Rema, who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Rave & Roses, which was released on March 25, 2022. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 13 on the Dutch album chart.

The full lineup for the Afro Nation 2024 Portugal is given below:

Main Stage:

Nicki Minaj

Rema

Asake

J Hus

Ninho

Dadju and TayC

Omah Lay

Tyla

Flavor

Diamond Platinumz

Odumodublvck

Seyi Vibez

The Compozers

Lisandro Cuxi

Piano People Stage:

Major League DJZ

Uncle Waffles

Musa Keys

Focalistic

Kelvin Momo

Mellow & Sleazy

Tyler ICU x Tumelo.ZA

Vigro Deep

Kamo Mphela

Young Stunna

Justin99 & PCEE

MFR Souls

Tango Supreme

Tman Xpress

CH'CCO

Yumbs

Sfarzo Rtee

Nicky Summers

Brooke Bailey

More about Afro Nation Portugal

Afro Nation Portugal was founded in 2019 through a joint venture between global live entertainment giants Live Nation and Event Horizon, alongside Sociedade Lusa de Espectáculos.

The festival aims to bring together all afro inspired music, including dancehall, amapiano, Afrobeats, Hip-hop, and R&B, into one single live entertainment event. It serves as a platform where the best and brightest from each subgenre get to showcase their music to an international audience.

The festival started as a four-day event, with the first lineup of the festival featuring artists such as J Hus and Burna Boy, drawing in a total crowd of more than twenty thousand people.

Following the festival launch, a mixtape titled Afro Nation, Vol. 1, was released. This featured performances by artists such as Terry Apala, Ice Prince, and Reekado Banks, among others.

The successful launch of the festival was immediately marred by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the backlash from patrons after organizers decided not to issue refunds for the canceled 2020 edition.

However, the festival recovered after relaunching in 2022 following the relaxation of pandemic protocols in the country, and the subsequent editions featured Megan Thee Stallion and 50 Cent on the headliner roster, drawing crowds of thirty-five thousand and over forty thousand, respectively.