You, Me & My Ex season 2 release date, air time, and plot on TLC

A new season of You, Me & My Ex is set to release very soon. During season 1 of the show, drama, heartbreak, and controversies made headlines. Fans are now gearing up for another season of You, Me & My Ex, which will air on TLC on Monday, April 17, at 9 pm ET/PT.

There are a number of other streaming services that fans can watch this show on besides TLC, such as Discovery Plus, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. The series is one of TLC's top-rated shows as fans can't get enough of the dysfunctional drama.

The upcoming season of You, Me & My Ex will feature some unexpected twists and turns, as well as more drama and surprises.

A look at what fans can expect from the new season of You, Me & My Ex

The show is focused on the idea that "three is a crowd." Many couples are expected to participate in the show and will be put to the ultimate test. They will be living with one of their exes, who is still a part of their daily life. During You, Me & My Ex, some couples will be focused on getting through this challenge, while others will disappoint one another and fall prey to the trap.

Each episode will end with the question: Can a relationship survive a friendship with a past partner? Or is it true that "three is a crowd."

The synopsis of season 2 of You, Me & My Ex reads:

"How do you manage your relationship when your partner is uncomfortably close with their ex? This season, two new groups join the lineup of relationship narratives that give new meaning to the phrase ‘three’s a crowd.’”

It continues:

“From venturing off to an all-expenses paid couples retreat to sponge baths, living together, and co-parenting, nothing is off limits for these once romantic, ex-couple, best friends. However, when these bizarrely close friendships begin threatening the NOW relationship, are they able to give each other up? Can any of these relationships find a compromise or will it ultimately end in having to choose one or the other?"

As of now, the couples set to appear on the show have not been announced by the makers. It is also unclear if cast members from season 1 of the reality show will feature in the new installment.

ETonline reports that there will be five cast members in the season looking for a way to manage current love lives with their past partners as third wheels. As the trailer implies, the show promises a lot of drama and laughter. In the upcoming episode, fans can expect the cast members' former partners to move into the house of a happy couple.

TLC's description of the You, Me & My Ex season 1 states:

"Discover how close is too close when it comes to staying friends with an ex. Relationships, marriage and children are no longer one-size-fits-all as the people in these relationships redefine the norm, break the rules and forge new ways to be a family."

The second season of You, Me & My Ex will premiere on Monday, April 17, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC.

