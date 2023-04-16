90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is returning to TLC with a brand new season and 5 new couples The third season of the popular show, which is a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, will air on TLC on Monday, April 17 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be one hour long and will be uploaded to Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature six couples, where one partner is a US citizen and the other is from a foreign country. They are shown to have fallen in love on the tropical island and are now trying to start a new life together.

The show will highlight their island romance and will even showcase their fights as they try to bond with each other.

TLC’s description of the show reads:

"It's an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 will feature Carlos and VaLentine, who were also part of season 2

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will feature six couples falling in love in beautiful tropical locations. They will have to face many barriers and trust issues before finally starting their lives together in the new location. The couples appearing on the show this season are:

Everton and Jordan

VaLentine and Carlos

Juan and Jessica

April and Valentine

Scott and Lidia

Matt and Ana

Carlos and VaLentine were a part of the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. The new season will focus on their journey to their wedding. In the teaser, VaLentine says:

"I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel (like) the impossible is about to happen."

Carlos admits that he is “actually bisexual” but identifies himself as gay. He and VaLentine will get into a big argument as the former tries to convince his partner that he did not sleep with a girl. In the trailer, VaLentine points out that it is emotional cheating but Carlos yells at him, stating that nothing was going on.

56-year-old Lidia, who appeared on The Family Chantel, will be seen in a romantic relationship with bodybuilder Scott, whom she met online. She has been in one relationship in her life and was single for 12 years before meeting her new partner.

While Lidia hoped to find her perfect match, the language barrier between her and Scott might cause the couple to break up. Lidia's daughter will also fight with Scott in an episode.

April, who is a very successful doctor and entrepreneur, will live in the Dominican Republic with her boyfriend, who “disappeared for four, five days” during the start of their relationship. Her mother does not approve of her new partner.

Meanwhile, Jessica and Juan met on a Caribbean cruise, and will now face the “real” world as a couple, accompanied by the former's son.

Matthew and Ana met on a dating app and got engaged just 10 days after their first in-person meeting. The couple will face some serious insecurity issues and some cultural differences as they try to live together in a tropical island.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will air on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

