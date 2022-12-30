"You've got to watch this thing closely": Kaleidoscope star Giancarlo Esposito opens up on show's random episode order

Kaleidoscope is all set to premiere on Netflix, bringing forth an all-new kind of storytelling that has never been seen on the screens before. After many forms of interactive and exploratory storytelling in OTT shows and films, which Black Mirror: Bandersnatch kickstarted, this show aims to bring a story that would unfold differently for every viewer.

The series starts with an introductory episode, titled Black, and then the personal viewing order kicks in, bringing forth the rest of the episodes, Yellow: 6 Weeks Before, Green: 7 Years Before, Blue: 5 Days Before, Violet: 24 Years Before, Orange: 3 Weeks Before, Red: The Morning After and Pink: 6 Months After, building to the White: The Heist finale.

The fascinating format of Kaleidoscope has been a source of intrigue among all fans. Speaking about the effect of the show on the audience, the star Giancarlo Esposito said:

"When we watch things, we kind of have an idea of how it’ll turn out, how it’ll end, what’s going to happen, so I like the idea of being taken out of your comfort zone, because I think that allows you to be more attentive. You’ve got to watch this thing closely, and I imagine you will, because little things happen which you don’t think might be clues, but are."

More about Kaleidoscope and Giancarlo Esposito's preview of the show

Giancarlo Esposito revealed quite a hefty bit of information when he spoke to TVLine about the upcoming heist series. Of course, most heist shows are twisted and follow a mingled timeline, but Kaleidoscope aims to do something that has not been achieved before.

Netflix also reportedly claimed that viewers would be able to make their own order while watching the show, adding to the thrill of the non-linear narrative. Giancarlo Esposito emphasized this point about the show, saying:

"So, I think the randomized order allows your brain to be purposefully scrambled a bit, so that you’re paying more attention. This is not a show where you’re going to get up and wash the dishes, do other things while you’re watching it. There’s so much to watch."

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo Pap, the leader of the heist crew who has been in this business for a considerable amount of time.

Other cast members of Kaleidoscope include Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Niousha Noor as Nazan Abbasi, Patch Darragh as Andrew Covington, and Max Casella as Taco.

The show's executive producers include Eric Garcia, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, and Russell Fine.

The synopsis for Kaleidoscope reads:

"A master thief and his crew attempt an epic heist worth $7 billion, but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans."

While the experience may differ for viewers, it would be worthwhile to see something this new on a streaming platform.

Catch Kaleidoscope on Netflix on January 1, 2022.

