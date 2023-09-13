Young Love on Max: Everything we know so far

Young Love is a brand new animated series that is all set to make its debut with the first four episodes, exclusively on HBO's streaming platform Max on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Matthew A. Cherry has served as the creator of the upcoming show, starring Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, and Issa Rae as millennial parents.

The series has been gleaned from Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar-winning short animated film, Hair Love. Young Love will chronicle the heart-warming and highly immersing story of a Modern African American family with two millennial parents named Stephen and Angela and their young daughter Zuri at the heart of the narrative.

The official trailer for the series was released by Max on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Since then, the audience has been quite eager to learn what is about to come their way in the upcoming animated show. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Young Love, ahead of its arrival on Max.

Max's Young Love: Synopsis and plot explored

The upcoming animated series, based on the short film, Hair Love, will center around a loving African American family and their life and struggles in the present world as they try to navigate their way through society in an effort to secure a better lifestyle and future for themselves. The official synopsis for the show, given by HBO's Max, reads as follows:

"Experience the relatable ups and downs of modern life...In remission following a battle with cancer, Angela struggles to balance her work as a stylist with the demands of parenthood, while Stephen attempts to carve out a career as a musician in an ultra-competitive industry,"

The synopsis further states:

"Along with their fearless daughter Zuri (voiced by Brooke Monroe Conaway), this tight-knit Chicago family juggles careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics while striving to make a better life for themselves."

The official synopsis provides viewers with hints about what to expect from the upcoming animated show and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that Young Love will take viewers on an emotionally driven and highly entertaining ride into the world of millennial parents and the challenges they encounter.

Young Love - Release date and time for different time zones

As mentioned earlier, the first four episodes of the upcoming animated show are scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, on Max. The show will consist of a total of eight episodes. The four new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis, every Thursday, till October 5, 2023.

The air time for the show in the United States is 3 am Eastern Time (ET). However, the airing time varies from one time zone to another. A list of air times of the show for different time zones is given here:

United Kingdom: 9 am BST

Australia: 1 pm AEST

Canada: 10 am ET

India: 9:30 pm IST

Japan: 6 am JST

Korea: 5 am KST

Philippines: 4 am PHT

Cast for Young Love

A still from Young Love (Image Via Animation on Max/Twitter)

The list of voice cast members for the 8-episode animated series includes:

Issa Rae as Angela Young

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Stephen Love

Brooke Monroe Conaway as Zuri Love-Young

Harry Lennix as Russell Young

Loretta Devine as Gigi Young

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Sheree

Tamar Braxton as Star and a few others

Don't forget to watch Young Love, which will air on September 21, 2023, on Max.