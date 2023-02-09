Young Sheldon season 6 episode 12 release date, air time, promo, plot, and everything we know so far

Season 6 of Young Sheldon is back with our favorite boy genius this Thursday, February 9, 2023. Our child prodigy is growing up really fast now as he breezes through college this season. Young Sheldon season 6 continues Sheldon’s undergraduate adventures after the last season, which saw him finish his second semester of college.

Little Sheldon is a little wiser this season, but there is so much for the child genius to learn as he enters his teenage years, which will be challenging for both Sheldon and the Cooper family.

After an exciting episode last week, the long-running sitcom, which is both a prequel and a spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, is back with new storylines and some exciting twists.

Everything to know about Young Sheldon season 6, episode 12

Season 6, episode 12 of the sitcom, will air this Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10 PM EST. It will air on CBS in its usual time slot and can also be watched on Paramount Plius streaming website, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

The episode has been titled A Baby Shower and a Testosterone-Rich Banter and will mark the conclusion of season 6. Young Sheldon season 6 premiered on Thursday, September 29, 2023.

What to expect in episode 12?

The upcoming season will see a reunion of the Cooper family after a long time, as seen in the trailer. The boy genius has been busy with his grant database project, and East Texas Tech has made it much more difficult for him to see his family.

Meanwhile, the Coopers are occupied with their respective issues. A key feature in the upcoming episode is Mandy's baby shower. The Cooper family will throw Mandy a baby shower to celebrate her pregnancy and welcome the first grandchild of the Cooper family into their home.

The IMDb plot synopsis of episode 12 is as follows:

"Mary butts head with Mandy’s mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), and Sheldon attempts male bonding."

After weeks of being separated, where individual storylines have been teased, CBS is finally gathering the Coopers together for the concluding episode of the season. In the trailer released by CBS, we see the whole Cooper family gather for dinner, just like they used to in earlier seasons of the comedy.

The cast list

The cast of Young Sheldon season 6, episode 12, includes the main characters in the show. Iain Armitage will play Sheldon, Zoe Perry will play Mary, Lance Barber in the role of George Sr., Annie Potts as Meemaw, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Raegan Revord will play Missy, and Emily Osment as Mandy. Jim Parsons, as usual, is the voice of Sheldon.

Joining regular cast members are several actors in supporting roles. Guest stars for episode 12 include Ed Begley Jr., Melissa Peterman, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Lucy Loken, Joe Apollonio, and Norm Johnson.

Catch Young Sheldon on CBS this Thursday, February 9.

