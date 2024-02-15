Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1 premiered on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. Notably, several significant events unfold for the Cooper family in the last installment of the series. The season saw Meemaw get involved in illegal gambling, causing trouble, including a robbery. Despite these issues, she financially supports Georgie and rekindles her relationship with Dale.

On the other hand, the season showcased Missy entering a rebellious phase as she experimented with adult activities. Furthermore, Georgie and Mandy navigated the challenges of new parenthood and their relationship. Their turbulent relationship culminated in Mandy proposing to Georgie.

However, Sheldon, usually the main focus, had a quieter last season as his major plot revolved around a trip to Germany.

The season culminates in a dramatic twist when a devastating tornado strikes Texas, destroying Connie's house and revealing hidden aspects of the characters' lives, like the gambling room. The season ends on a cliffhanger, with Sheldon and Mary in Germany and unaware of the tornado's impact back home. This dramatic end sets the stage for the events of the next season.

When will Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1 be released

Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1 was released on February 15, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Below is the release schedule for Young Sheldon episode 1 across different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 5 p.m. on February 15, 2024 Mountain Time (MT): 6 p.m. on February 15, 2024 Central Time (CT): 7 p.m. on February 15, 2024 Eastern Time (ET): 8 p.m. on February 15, 2024 Atlantic Time (AT): 9 p.m. on February 15, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Central European Time (CET): 2 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET): 3 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Moscow Time (MSK): 4 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Gulf Standard Time (GST): 5 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Bangladesh Standard Time (BST): 7 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Indochina Time (ICT): 8 a.m. on February 16, 2024 China Standard Time (CST)/Singapore Time (SGT): 9 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Japan Standard Time (JST)/Korean Standard Time (KST): 10 a.m. on February 16, 2024 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11 a.m. on February 16, 2024 New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 1 p.m. on February 16, 2024

Where to watch Young Sheldon season 7 episode 1

Young Sheldon season 7, episode 1, premiered on CBS. Following its television debut, episodes will be available to watch on Paramount+ the subsequent day.

Additionally, Netflix currently hosts only the first five seasons of the series, but it remains uncertain if subsequent seasons will be included in the streaming giant.

What to expect from Young Sheldon season 7

Young Sheldon season 7, the final season of the series, will introduce a new main title sequence that includes Emily Osment's character, Mandy, and her baby, marking their significance in the storyline.

Furthermore, viewers can expect a deeper exploration of Sheldon's academic journey at Eastern Texas Tech and the challenges he faces in his environment. The season will focus on Sheldon's ongoing enrollment in physics seminars at the university, a key step in his educational development.

Additionally, the plot will delve into significant decisions made by family members, particularly Sheldon's older brother, Georgie.

Notably, this season's production faced delays due to industry-wide writers' and actors' strikes, but filming resumed towards the end of 2023. As the concluding season, it's expected to wrap up various storylines from the series.

