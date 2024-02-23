Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In Young Sheldon season 7, episode 2, titled A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog, the storyline revolves around Sheldon realizing that he is the weakest student in his class. Notably, this is an intellectual dilemma for Sheldon Cooper, who is renowned for being the smartest person in the room. Meanwhile, Meemaw explores the idea of expanding her gambling business which also includes Georgie.

Despite Georgie's involvement in Meemaw's business, he is scared about the repercussions of this illegal venture. However, he gains Mandy's comfort as she considers it to be a risk worth taking. Furthermore, the episode also saw Georgie and Missy contemplating about the challenges of adulting.

Now, the Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3 is slated to release on February 29, 2024. The episode will continue the ongoing narrative of the series, thereby providing more clarity on where the concluding season is headed.

What time willYoung Sheldon season 7 episode 3 be released

Episode 3 of the seventh installment will be released on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Below is the release schedule for episode 3 across different time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 5:00 PM Central Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 7:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 8:00 PM Mountain Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 1, 2024 1:00 AM Central European Time Friday, March 1, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, March 1, 2024 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 1, 2024 6:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, March 1, 2024 10:00 AM

Where to watch Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3

Episode 3 of the seventh installment of the show will be available to watch on CBS. Moreover, following its television debut, episodes will be available to watch on Paramount+ the next day.

Additionally, Netflix currently hosts only the first five seasons of the series. However, at the time of writing, there is yet no official news about subsequent seasons being included in the streaming giant.

What can fans expect from Young Sheldon season 7 episode 3

Episode 3 of the prequel series titled A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy will build upon the events of episode 2. As per the episode synopsis, in the upcoming episode, Sheldon will embark on an adventurous exploration of Germany, keeping it a secret from Mary.

Moreover, he will dive into the culture and experiences, driven by his curiosity and love for learning. Meanwhile, Missy concocts a clever scheme to outsmart George Sr, who apparently is negligent of her efforts to keep the household intact.

Furthermore, the episode will see Meemaw and Dale face the challenges of cohabitation. They navigate the complexities of living together, adjusting to each other's habits and quirks. Notably, episode three promises a mix of adventure, cunning plans, and the humorous trials of domestic life.

The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"Sheldon explores Germany behind Mary's back; Missy attempts to pull a fast one on George Sr.; Meemaw and Dale adjust to living together."

Young Sheldon season 7 premiered on February 15, 2024 on CBS.