Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The latest episode of Young Sheldon season 7, episode 3, titled A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy, follows Sheldon as he explores Germany but without informing his mother, Mary. Meanwhile, his twin sister, Missy, attempts to deceive their father, George Sr.

Additionally, the episode also shows Meemaw and Dale trying to adjust to their new living arrangement. The episode continues to depict the unique challenges and adventures of the Cooper family. Moreover, it particularly focused on Sheldon's experiences in Germany and the dynamics within the family back home.

The forthcoming episode as revealed in its trailer will set an interesting premise to the prequel series. Notably, Young Sheldon episode 4 is all set to release on March 7, 2024.

What time will Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4 be released?

Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Below is the release schedule for episode 4 across different time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 5:00 PM Central Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 7:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 8:00 PM Mountain Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 8, 2024 1:00 AM Central European Time Friday, March 8, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, March 8, 2024 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 6:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, March 8, 2024 10:00 AM

Where can you watch Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4?

Fans of the prequel series can watch episode 4 of Young Sheldon's seventh installment on CBS.

Additionally, after its TV premiere, the episode becomes available on Paramount+ the following day. Recently, Amazon Prime Video has also been hosting season 7 of the prequel series. Viewers can watch the last six seasons and the first three episodes on this streaming giant as well.

What can fans expect from Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4?

In episode 4 of Young Sheldon season 7, titled Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker, a significant and dark twist in Sheldon's life is anticipated.

The episode is set to address a long-awaited plot point from Sheldon's backstory as mentioned in The Big Bang Theory. This is about Sheldon's father, George, being involved in infidelity.

In this episode, Sheldon may discover his father, George, cheating, a moment that has been hinted at in the series but never fully explored. The trailer for the episode shows Sheldon's stunned reaction as he enters his parents' room. This scene aligns with how he described catching his father's infidelity in the sequel series.

Furthermore, the episode will also feature the Coopers' reunion, with Mary and Sheldon returning home from Germany. Sheldon will be seen resuming his final year of college at East Texas Tech.

Despite no prior signs of infidelity from George and the family dealing with other issues like Mandy and Georgie's newborn and Missy's rebellion, this episode finally brings the anticipated plot to light.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Missy steps up, Mary has a surprise for George, and Sheldon finds his dorm occupied.”

Every new episode of the seventh installment of Young Sheldon airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.