Young Sheldon season 7 ruins a fan-favorite Sheldon and Penny theory

Young Sheldon season 7 has introduced a storyline that contradicts a key aspect of Sheldon and Penny's relationship from The Big Bang Theory. This storyline also potentially undermines a fan-favorite theory about their friendship.

Notably, Penny and Sheldon's friendship in The Big Bang Theory thrived in its differences. Their bond, as depicted in the show, flourished through Penny's caring nature for Sheldon. However, in the premiere of Young Sheldon season 7, the storyline created a significant plot hole when compared to the show.

In TBBT, Sheldon recounts an experience in Germany where he was left alone with stomach issues while his mother returned to Texas. This development raised questions about the continuity between the two shows and the integrity of their shared universe.

What is the plot hole in Young Sheldon season 7?

In the premiere of Young Sheldon season 7, titled A Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree, Sheldon and his mother, Mary, stay in Germany for Sheldon's summer school program. This decision came after a tornado hit their hometown of Medford. Despite the disaster, they choose to remain in Germany, with Mary wanting to return but Sheldon insisting they stay.

This storyline creates a significant plot hole when compared to The Big Bang Theory. In TBBT, Sheldon recounts an experience in Germany where he was left alone with stomach issues while his mother returned to Texas. This story was pivotal in TBBT's first season, specifically in the episode The Pancake Batter Anomaly, where Sheldon shares this experience with Penny.

This plotline also leads to Penny sympathizing with Sheldon and caring for him while he's sick, marking the beginning of a deeper friendship and Penny's protective instinct towards Sheldon.

Therefore, the inconsistency in the storyline affects the foundation of Sheldon and Penny's relationship in the predecessor show. The original narrative in TBBT portrayed Sheldon as vulnerable and alone in Germany, which endeared him to Penny and strengthened their bond.

However, the new development in the seventh installment suggests that Sheldon was not alone in Germany, as he had his mother with him.

The revelation also implies that Sheldon might have manipulated Penny with a false story. This, in turn, could diminish the authenticity and depth of their friendship, as portrayed in the show.

What could be the potential resolution to the plot hole portrayed in Young Sheldon season 7?

Young Sheldon season 7 could still rectify this inconsistency by adjusting the timeline or details of events. One possibility is that Mary returns to Texas earlier than Sheldon. This would leave him alone in Germany, aligning with the story he tells Penny in TBBT.

Furthermore, this approach would maintain continuity between the two series and preserve the integrity of Sheldon and Penny's relationship as originally depicted.

Young Sheldon airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET on CBS. Notably, the show is a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory. The show's narrative follows the youth and coming-of-age of Sheldon Cooper in Texas, focusing on his family and early academic pursuits.