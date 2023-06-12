The Big Bang Theory: 5 snarky lines from Sheldon Cooper

It wouldn't be an understatement to say that Sheldon Cooper is one of the major reasons why fans of The Big Bang Theory can't get enough of the show. Like Leonard, who has a hard time understanding why he is best friends with Sheldon despite his annoying quirks and eccentricities, the audience also can't help but be drawn to the kooky, childlike character.

Over the course of 12 seasons, Sheldon Cooper saw many ups and downs in his life. Despite his aversion to change, he did grow into a slightly warmer and more empathetic version of himself. He learned to love and care for Amy and be a better friend to the gang in his own way.

In addition to all the personal growth, he also picked up the art of sarcasm, which is unsurprising as all the people he is surrounded by have a great sense of humor. From not knowing how to detect sarcasm at first, Sheldon Cooper went on to become the character with some of the best one-liners on the show.

5 hilarious lines by Sheldon Cooper that had the audience in splits

1) The expert in all things tech

"What computer do you have? And please don't say a white one."

It is no secret that when it comes to technology, the Caltech guys know what's what. So, in season one, when Sheldon Cooper decides to buy Leonard a gift for his birthday and ends up at the electronics store, he unintentionally starts getting requests from other customers to help them find the right products. Since Sheldon Cooper is not the most patient man you will meet, he has a hard time conversing with people who are technologically challenged.

2) Imaginary children

"Our babies will be smart and beautiful." - Leonard

"Not to mention imaginary." - Sheldon

From very early on, Leonard was head over heels for Penny, and he always felt that something could happen between the two of them. His friends were less optimistic because they didn't think it was possible for someone like Penny to fall for Leonard. So when the latter commented that one day they will be married and have smart and beautiful babies, Sheldon shot that idea down mercilessly, only like a true friend would.

Funnily enough, Sheldon Cooper was wrong because eventually, the two did get married, and it was revealed in the finale that they were expecting their first child.

3) Break-up blues

"Well, if you want to see less of me, maybe we should go out again."

When it comes to relationships, all the Caltech guys are amateurs, and the worst of the pack is none other than Sheldon Cooper. He has a skewed idea of what relationships are like, and when he says hurtful things to Amy in front of all their friends, she breaks up with him.

However, Sheldon has a hard time dealing with the breakup and keeps pestering her even though she made it clear that she needs time away from him.

4) Ignorance is not bliss

"Not knowing is part of the fun.' Was that the motto of your community college?"

Sheldon Cooper believes that he is always the smartest man in the room. He always finds ways to make fun of Howard for going to MIT. Even with Penny, he keeps bringing up her community college education whenever he finds himself unimpressed or unamused by some of the things she says.

Even in this scene, Sheldon Cooper is irritated with himself that he cannot understand how Howard does a particular card trick and takes out his anger on Penny by commenting on the quality of education offered at a community college.

5) The reason why Sheldon cries

"One cries because one is sad. For example, I cry because others are stupid, and that makes me sad."

One of the best friendships on the show is that of Sheldon and Penny. Even though they are very different in terms of their personalities, they seem to have a special bond that continues to grow with time. However, that didn't stop Sheldon Copper from being himself around her.

He constantly found ways to make fun of her educational background, the fact that she grew up on a farm and her long list of lovers. At the same time, he also looked out for her. In this scene, when Penny starts crying because she feels stupid, he tries to make her feel better.

In terms of kooky, lovable characters, Sheldon Cooper is one of the best, and these hilarious lines prove that The Big Bang Theory would have been dull without him around.

Poll : 0 votes