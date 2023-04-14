The Wedding Cottage on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic comedy flick, The Wedding Cottage, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The film tells the story of a wedding guide creator who works with an artist to renovate an old cottage for a couple's wedding. However, the artist doesn't seem inspired or interested, which makes things complicated.

Here's Hallmark's official synopsis of the movie:

''A wedding guide creator must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage to renovate the run down cottage to host a contest winning couple for their dream wedding.''

The movie stars Erin Krakow in the lead role, alongside various other actors portraying key supporting roles. The film is directed by Terry Ingram and written by Judith Berg and Sandra Berg.

Hallmark's The Wedding Cottage cast list: Erin Krakow and others to feature in new romantic comedy film

1) Erin Krakow as Vanessa Doyle

Erin Krakow portrays the lead role of Vanessa Doyle in Hallmark's The Wedding Cottage. Vanessa is a wedding planner who's not interested in getting married. Her life changes forever after she meets a seemingly uninspired artist with whom she needs to work.

Krakow looks brilliant in the preview, effortlessly portraying her character's various shades with astonishing ease. Apart from The Wedding Cottage, Krakow is known for her appearances in numerous other films and TV shows like When Calls the Heart, A Summer Romance, It Was Always You, and Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, to name a few.

2) Brendan Penny as Evan Stanford

Brendan Penny dons the role of Evan Stanford in the upcoming Hallmark romantic comedy. Stanford is an artist who works with Vanesa to renovate a cottage for a couple's wedding. His equation with Vanessa forms the crux of the story.

Penny looks charming and charismatic in the film's preview, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas, A Little Christmas Charm, and Valentine in the Vineyard, among many more.

3) Aaron Douglas as Daryl Froelich

Aaron Douglas plays Daryl Froelich in The Wedding Cottage. Not many other details regarding his character are known at this point, but fans can expect him to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Douglas has previously appeared in Battlestar Galactica, The Bridge, Unspeakable, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Wedding Cottage also features various other actors playing crucial supporting/minor roles:

Lauren Akemi Bradley as Jill

Drew Henderson as Staff Seargent Scott Bishop

Matreya Scarrwener as the Bride

Mariesa Crouse as a reporter

The preview for The Wedding Cottage was released by Hallmark Channel on April 5, 2023, and it offers a peek into the lives of the two lead characters who are trying to work together.

Vanessa and Evan's stunning onscreen chemistry defines the film's tone. Viewers who enjoyed films like A Winning Team and The Professional Bridesmaid should certainly check this one out.

Don't miss The Wedding Cottage on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

