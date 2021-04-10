"Your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*****g canvas": Jake Paul sends a violent message to Ben Askren's kids

With only a week left until their highly-anticipated bout, the verbal battle between Jake Paul and Ben Askren continues to intensify with each passing day.

The younger Paul recently shared an ominous pre-recorded message for Ben Askren's children and wife on a recent episode of his brother Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Askren came in as a guest.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

the @benaskren interview: knocking out jake paul 👊🏼

watch or get embarrassed https://t.co/XntWLSJrGQ pic.twitter.com/CyqeztftA5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 8, 2021

Over the past couple of weeks, the duo have indulged in vicious verbal spars, with Jake Paul often coming across as the more aggressive instigator.

Many fans have since claimed that Jake Paul might have taken it a tad too far with his recent comments that were directed at Ben Askren's wife and children.

"Ben Askren has to win": Fans rally behind UFC star post Jake Paul's recent bout of trash-talking.

Jake Paul, the 24-year old YouTuber, is all set to go head-to-head with former UFC pro Ben Askren on April 17th.

In the buildup to the bout, the duo have indulged in a fair amount of trash-talking, with Jake Paul often going all-out in his attempts to unnerve the 36-year-old wrestler.

In the past, he has also gone to the extent of claiming that he slid into the DMs of Askren's wife, Amy Askren.

However, his recent message on the Impaulsive podcast came across as a tad excessive. Here's what he had to say:

"I promise April 17th will be the worst day of your f*****g life . Just as I asked Nate Robinson's kid not to watch the fight, I will ask your kids not to do the same . So Ben Askren's wife/kids, please don't watch this because your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*****g canvas April 17th and I don't want you to see that . "

Jake Paul also referenced Ben Askren's ignominious five-second KO at the hands of Jorge Masvidal.

Here's how he put it:

"You already saw him get knocked out in five seconds against Masvidal. Your kids are probably going to school getting made fun of because their dad got knocked down in five secinds and then he's going to get knocked out by Jake Paul "

He also promised to make Ben Askren go down as the "world's worst UFC fighter" after he is done with him.

While Jake Paul may have relatively limited experience compared to Ben Askren, their bout certainly makes for an interesting watch. Fans will be eager to see how the latter's grappling style fares against the younger Paul's pronounced blows.

Public sentiment seems to be tilting towards Askren with each passing day, in light of his overall positive persona.

Jake Paul has made the world realise what a top bloke @Benaskren really is 😂😂



Ben is the positivity the world needs, what a nice guy. — James Smith (@jamessmithPT_) April 10, 2021

Rooting for Jake Paul to get absolutely destroyed by Ben Askren next weekend — Sir Yacht🛥️ (@SirYacht) April 9, 2021

This image of Ben Askren pushing Jake Paul away with a limp hand at a press conference will live RENT FREE in my head until I watch this Olympic Wrestler shit on an internet tough guy April 17th. pic.twitter.com/I4WJuAJdgl — The Moon Dragon is REAL (@Dead_Palette) April 7, 2021

Image via Impaulsive/ YouTube

The build-up towards Paul vs Askren continues to heat up as the brawny brawler gears up to face off against his brash and bolder counterpart on April 17th.