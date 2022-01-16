Zayn Malik and Abi Clarke's affair explained as 'TOWIE' star narrates meeting One Direction star to a friend

British singer Zayn Malik had a fling with The Only Way Is Essex star Abi Clarke when he was with model Gigi Hadid.

The Sun said the 29-year-old singer was "obsessed" with Clarke after seeing her in a Los Angeles bar. The duo also had a secret fling after meeting each other.

After visiting his "dungeon-like" bedroom at his house in North London, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she called Malik "Mr Grey," symbolizing Jamie Dornan's role in Fifty Shades series, after visiting his "dungeon-like" bedroom at his house in North London.

The alleged affair ended after Clarke saw Hadid's message on Malik's phone saying, "I miss you." The former thought things were over between the two.

Reportedly, Clarke ended things with Malik because she did not want to be "this other woman."

After being in an on-and-off relationship, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke up in October 2021. The duo also shares a daughter, Khai, who is 16 months old.

Zayn Malik and Abi Clarke fling explained

The news about Zayn Malik's affair with Clarke comes to light after she confided about him with a friend. Reportedly, Malik first set eyes on Clarke when she visited a Los Angeles-based bar, The Bungalow, with her friends while on vacation.

She said Malik saw her wearing a revealing dress and constantly tried to make eye contact with her.

“A woman came over and took me to one side. She said, ‘Zayn really likes the look of you. Would you join his table?’”

When Clarke went over to his table, Malik showered her with compliments about her figure and could not keep his hands to himself.

"He was very tactile. He was in an oversized black jacket and drinking brandy. He seemed chilled. He was all over me, kissing me."

She also revealed that Malik talked about ex-girlfriend Perrie Edwards and how Clarke reminded him of her. The duo exchanged their numbers and were in touch for a long time.

As per reports, Zayn Malik and Abi Clarke first spent alone time together when they were back in the UK.

“I was on a night out in London in a really tight black jumpsuit and boots. I sent him a photo and he told me he wanted me. He sent me his postcode and I was straight around.”

Describing Malik's three-floor mansion, Clarke said he was a fan of superheroes and Marvel and had a collection of huge sculptures.

Reportedly, the Pillowtalk singer told Clarke everything about his family and spoke about his break-up with Edwards, stating he was 'distraught' afterward.

"I was stunned. It made me feel really s***. I went very quiet. He’d made it clear he was single. He was so attentive to me I thought it must be true. We were seeing a lot of each other and you grew feelings. It was very awkward."

Following the end of their reported fling, Zayn Malik has returned to Los Angeles full time but still tried to contact Clarke via FaceTime.

Recently, it was reported that Zayn Malik had signed up on a plus-size dating app called WooPlus.

