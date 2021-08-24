3 most outrageous pranks Jake Paul has pulled off for his YouTube channel

Jake Paul is an American Youtuber, an internet personality, and a professional boxer. He initially rose to fame through Vine and for his role in a Disney show called Bizaardvark, from where he was fired. He has been at the center of a number of controversies, and has been arrested as well.

Paul has become increasingly famous of late for taking on MMA fighters inside the boxing ring. He might seem like a new name to MMA fans, but he has been a celebrity of sorts for a long time. Thanks to his insane and controversial pranks, he has earned more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

On that note, here's a look at the five most outrageous pranks Jake Paul has pulled off for his YouTube channel.

#3 Jake Paul gets arrested by fake cops

Jake Paul getting arrested by YouTuber Patty Mayo

Jake Paul posted a video in 2017 in which he was on the set of the Disney channel show Bizaardvark. The video starts with Paul stealing kittens and doing the regular stuff viewers are accustomed to watching on his YouTube channel. He continues the vlog into his residence, where he is joined by his friends.

After a few hours of pointless dabbing and paintballing his friends, the vlog gets abrupted by the police knocking on his front door. The officers barge into the Youtuber's house, and reprimand him for causing disturbance, for which there were several complaints from his neighbors.

As Jake Paul and his friends protested by asking whether the officers had an arrest warrant, they manhandled the YouTube star and handcuffed him before taking him to their vehicle. Just when Paul is about to be seated inside the police vehicle, he and his friends start singing their song called 'It's Everyday Bro'.

As the police officers chimed in on the chorus, it became clear that it was a prank Jake Paul pulled on his audience. The internet sensation explained that he made the video to send a message to people to question everything they see in the media, including reports of Paul being a nuisance to society or being arrested. He said:

"That was just kind of a lesson to teach you guys that not everything you see in the media on a day to day basis is real, and that you can basically fake anything and twist everything the way you want.. There's so many Youtubers who post fake stuff; there's so many news outlets who post fake stuff.. The other day, when I was all over the news for being a bad neighbor, and then I'm getting a lawsuit and then I'm getting evicted. None of these things are true, guys."

Watch the video below:

#2 Jake Paul prank calls Ben Askren's coach

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

One of the reasons Jake Paul manages to draw huge audiences to his boxing bouts is the shenanigans he gets involved in on his YouTube channel before the fights. He certainly doesn't need any promotions, and he involves his opposition and their coaches as much as he can even before the actual fights.

Ahead of his fight against Ben Askren, Jake Paul decided to prank call the UFC star's coach K9 Bundrage. Pretending to be a journalist for ESPN, Paul and his friend asked a series of legitimate questions to reel in their victim. And before you know it, they hit him with prank questions, obviously recording it on camera.

Earlier, the YouTuber tried the same prank on his former opponent, pranking former NBA star Nate Robinson's coach ahead of their fight. Paul asked Askren's coach, a former IBF junior middleweight champion, whether he had any mouthwash to later wash off the taste of Jake Paul's genitalia from Askren's mouth.

He recorded the whole ordeal on his YouTube channel, and the video now has nearly three million views. Watch Jake Paul pull off the prank on Ben Askren's coach below:

#1 Jake Paul pranks his audience by meeting a Donald Trump lookalike

Jake Paul with the Donald Trump lookalike | Image via YouTube: Jake Paul

Jake Paul posted a video in 2018 titled, "I met President Donald Trump." In the video, the YouTuber claimed that he had managed to invite the President of the United States to his Team 10 mansion. The title was obviously a clickbait,t and Donald Trump never visited Jake Paul, but the video did receive more than 17 million views.

Paul was seen discussing with his friends how the United States Secret Service was supposed to do a security check at their house to ensure they do not record the visit of the President. The YouTuber then went on to hatch a plan where he would arrange for one of his friends to hide at a suitable location and record Trump's visit.

The last part of the video has a whole convoy of cars carrying the Donald Trump lookalike. While Jake Paul gives a glance of the Trump lookalike speaking with him inside the Team 10 house, he doesn't admit during the entire video that it wasn't the actual President of the United States of America.

Watch the video below:

Edited by Bhargav